Teen farmer killed in one-car crash in Argyll

The family of a young farmer who died on an Argyll road has described him as a “lovely son”.

Alan Cameron, 19, from Inveraray, died in a one-car crash on the A83 between Ardgenavan and Clachan on Sunday night.

The busy tourist route between Loch Lomond-side and Inveraray was closed for eight hours while police investigated.

Mr Cameron, an apprentice agricultural engineer, died at the scene of the incident after his black Renault Clio crashed on the road around 9pm.

In a statement, Mr Cameron’s family said: “We are all absolutely devastated by Alan’s death. He was a lovely son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“Alan was studying and working as an apprentice agricultural engineer. His passion was agriculture and he had a keen interest in farming.

“Ourselves, family, friends and colleagues respectfully request our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sergeant Brian Simpson, Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would again appeal to any witnesses, who have not already come forward, to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 3618 of April 30.