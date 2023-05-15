Midnight deadline for subsidy support

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and crofters have until midnight this evening to complete their Single Application Form (SAF) online.

Figures provided to NFU Scotland by Scottish government last Thursday suggested that more than 14,200 forms had already been completed but more than 3,000 forms had only been started and were in ‘draft’ form.

This meant that with just four days to go 1,200 forms were still to be started.

However, the union did welcome the news that Scottish government had organised out of hours cover for IT over the weekend and after office hours cover until midnight tonight.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall said that support systems remained critically important to the viability of most Scottish farming and crofting businesses.

“The importance of this support will be underlined this year and into next year as we continue to see the impact of unprecedented rises in input costs and unpredictable volatility in prices,” said Mr Hall.

“It is encouraging just how many forms have been completed prior to the deadline looming but there is a significant number of SAF forms still to be started. We urge those with forms in a draft state to go on and complete their application and ensure that it is properly submitted.

“As we transition to a new agricultural policy and support arrangements from 2025 onwards, the SAF deadline is still one of the most important dates in the Scottish farming calendar and we need farmers and crofters to crack on with applications.”

Since 2022, it has been a requirement that all SAF forms must be completed online.

Completion of a SAF is required to access important support schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme.

All schemes available as part of SAF are critical to the financial well-being of Scottish agriculture – injecting well over £500 million to the industry annually.

Customers can contact the IT service desk on 0300 244 6202 or AREISDServiceDesk@gov.scot.