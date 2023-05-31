NFU Mutual agencies are headline sponsors for the Black Isle Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFU Mutual agencies are headline sponsors for the Black Isle Show

The event will be supported by the Dingwall and Thurso, and Inverness and Elgin agencies.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU Mutual representatives with Black Isle show organisers.
NFU Mutual agencies in Highland and Moray have been revealed as the headline sponsor of the Black Isle Show for a second year.

The event, which takes place at the Mannsfield Showground on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 August, will be supported by the Dingwall and Thurso, and Inverness and Elgin agencies.

David McKenzie, president of the Black Isle Farmers’ Society said the team were delighted to have the NFU Mutual agencies back on board.

“The sponsorship and support from NFU Mutual is much appreciated by the society, particularly for a second year,” he said.

“We introduced a headline sponsor last year alongside all our other sponsors who help make our show a successful event.”

Jonathan Hogg, insurance agent for Dingwall and Thurso said: “The Dingwall & Thurso and Elgin & Inverness agencies are delighted that the two businesses have come together again to be the headline sponsor of the Black Isle Show for the second year.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone onto our stand on show day and we can’t wait to see what the 2023 Black Isle show has in store for everyone.”

The society is delighted to have accepted funding from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Local Shows Development Fund which will be used to upgrade the show field’s power supply and enhance card payments.

Premium lists for the show are now on the website, with livestock and horse entries now open.

