NFU Mutual agencies are headline sponsors for the Black Isle Show

NFU Mutual agencies in Highland and Moray have been revealed as the headline sponsor of the Black Isle Show for a second year.

The event, which takes place at the Mannsfield Showground on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 August, will be supported by the Dingwall and Thurso, and Inverness and Elgin agencies.

David McKenzie, president of the Black Isle Farmers’ Society said the team were delighted to have the NFU Mutual agencies back on board.

“The sponsorship and support from NFU Mutual is much appreciated by the society, particularly for a second year,” he said.

“We introduced a headline sponsor last year alongside all our other sponsors who help make our show a successful event.”

Jonathan Hogg, insurance agent for Dingwall and Thurso said: “The Dingwall & Thurso and Elgin & Inverness agencies are delighted that the two businesses have come together again to be the headline sponsor of the Black Isle Show for the second year.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone onto our stand on show day and we can’t wait to see what the 2023 Black Isle show has in store for everyone.”

The society is delighted to have accepted funding from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) Local Shows Development Fund which will be used to upgrade the show field’s power supply and enhance card payments.

Premium lists for the show are now on the website, with livestock and horse entries now open.