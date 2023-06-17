Beth Douglas: No regrets joining Young Farmers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Name: Beth Douglas

Club: Bower

What’s your background? I grew up helping my dad on the croft where we have a small herd of commercial cattle. This led to me having a keen interest in livestock and I went on to study at Craibstone where I obtained a BSc in Agriculture.

What do you do for an occupation? Having graduated last year, I am now completing a Modern Apprenticeship with International Beverages at Pulteney Distillery in Wick as a distillery operator. My background in agriculture gave me an insight of the early stages of the whisky making process but my job has allowed me to further that knowledge and return to studying alongside my job too. I enjoy all aspects of it – from barley intake to warehouse work and the whole process in between. The whisky industry is a very interesting sector to work in.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I have been secretary of Bower Young Farmers for the past 3 years as well as having sat as Caithness District secretary previously. I’m delighted to have been elected as vice chair of the North region this year.

Why did you join Young Farmers? Having always heard my Dad and Grandad share memories and stories of their times in Young Farmers I knew I had to get involved and I’ve never looked back since joining.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? This year has been a very memorable and proud one for me. I have helped my club make it to the final 3 in National Club of the Year which is a huge achievement for us and I have also been selected to travel through SAYFC to India later this year which I am really excited about – although I’ve never even been on a plane before so am a bit nervous too!

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Show season! I have helped my dad show cattle since I was young so have always enjoyed attending shows but having made many friends through college and young farmers from all over Scotland, I now enjoy the show season even more to catch up with friends who I don’t get to see very often!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I was unsure what my answer would be for this question until I came home from a BBQ last weekend having been mercilessly reminded of the one thing I hate most in the world and that is midges – so if I could change one thing, I’d get rid of them!

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Believe it or not, I used to be very shy and often sat at the back of meetings and never said a word. After many years of getting involved in various competitions and encouragement from past members, I have worked my way up onto the committee and now I’m sure if you ask my club they’ll probably tell you no one else gets a word in! I hope I can now help others receive the same benefits that I have from being part of Young Farmers.

What are your life ambitions? To see more of the world. Hopefully travelling with SAYFC this year will give me the confidence to be a bit more adventurous. I’d love to travel America one day and spend some time working on a farm over there.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? Young Farmers has so many opportunities for everyone no matter what your background is. I have seen so many folk come out of their shells after joining Young Farmers and there is so much to gain from being part of a club. I can guarantee you will not regret it if you join your local Young Farmers club.