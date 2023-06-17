Beth Douglas: No regrets joining Young Farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beth Douglas: No regrets joining Young Farmers

We hear from SAYFC north area chair, Beth Douglas.

By Katrina Macarthur
Beth Douglas from Caithness has been selected to travel to India later this year through SAYFC.
Beth Douglas from Caithness has been selected to travel to India later this year through SAYFC.

Name: Beth Douglas

Club: Bower

What’s your background? I grew up helping my dad on the croft where we have a small herd of commercial cattle. This led to me having a keen interest in livestock and I went on to study at Craibstone where I obtained a BSc in Agriculture.

What do you do for an occupation? Having graduated last year, I am now completing a Modern Apprenticeship with International Beverages at Pulteney Distillery in Wick as a distillery operator. My background in agriculture gave me an insight of the early stages of the whisky making process but my job has allowed me to further that knowledge and return to studying alongside my job too. I enjoy all aspects of it – from barley intake to warehouse work and the whole process in between. The whisky industry is a very interesting sector to work in.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I have been secretary of Bower Young Farmers for the past 3 years as well as having sat as Caithness District secretary previously. I’m delighted to have been elected as vice chair of the North region this year.

Why did you join Young Farmers? Having always heard my Dad and Grandad share memories and stories of their times in Young Farmers I knew I had to get involved and I’ve never looked back since joining.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? This year has been a very memorable and proud one for me. I have helped my club make it to the final 3 in National Club of the Year which is a huge achievement for us and I have also been selected to travel through SAYFC to India later this year which I am really excited about – although I’ve never even been on a plane before so am a bit nervous too!

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Show season! I have helped my dad show cattle since I was young so have always enjoyed attending shows but having made many friends through college and young farmers from all over Scotland, I now enjoy the show season even more to catch up with friends who I don’t get to see very often!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I was unsure what my answer would be for this question until I came home from a BBQ last weekend having been mercilessly reminded of the one thing I hate most in the world and that is midges – so if I could change one thing, I’d get rid of them!

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Believe it or not, I used to be very shy and often sat at the back of meetings and never said a word. After many years of getting involved in various competitions and encouragement from past members, I have worked my way up onto the committee and now I’m sure if you ask my club they’ll probably tell you no one else gets a word in! I hope I can now help others receive the same benefits that I have from being part of Young Farmers.

What are your life ambitions? To see more of the world. Hopefully travelling with SAYFC this year will give me the confidence to be a bit more adventurous. I’d love to travel America one day and spend some time working on a farm over there.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? Young Farmers has so many opportunities for everyone no matter what your background is. I have seen so many folk come out of their shells after joining Young Farmers and there is so much to gain from being part of a club. I can guarantee you will not regret it if you join your local Young Farmers club.

