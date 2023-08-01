Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show

It was a Nairn Show to remember for many on Saturday when exhibitors celebrated multiple wins and showgoers enjoyed a tremendous atmosphere with in excess of 5,000 people.

The event, which was being held for the second year in the society’s new showground Davidson Park, has been hailed as the most successful show since it moved out of the original venue in the middle of the town.

Keith duo, Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson, from Upper Drakemyres, Forgie, had a memorable day when they scooped the top two titles in the sheep inter-breed and went on to win the coveted champion of champions.

Going all the way to the top, when tapped out by former Press & Journal farming editor and well-respected editor of Farm North-East, Eddie Gillanders, was their home-bred Texel ewe lamb.

Michelle, who is originally from Cornwall, has been breeding Texels for six years and runs just five breeding females, with embryo work also done.

The champion winner is an embryo lamb by the 17,000gns Harestone Eldardo, bred out of a dam which was bought as a ewe lamb in January 2020 from the Charben flock at the Derbyshire Diamonds sale.

Winning the reserve inter-breed was the couple’s home-bred Badger Face Texel gimmer Silvermere Deadly Nightshade, by a tup bought from the Powerful flock in Northern Ireland, out of a home-bred ewe.

Mr Gillanders said it was a difficult task but the Texel really took his eye and showed itself perfectly ahead of the beef winner and overall horse champion.

The inter-breed beef championship, judged by Danny Leslie from Redhill Farm, Elgin, was a November, 2022-born Limousin bull from the Rhind family at Newton of Struthers, Kinloss.

This was Struthers Tartanarmy – an embryo calf by Whinfellpark Lomu, out of Harestone June, which was bought for 8,000gns with her calf at foot in 2021.

The

bull stood first at Banchory, New Deer and Echt for the family who lifted two other championships in the Blue Texels and Aberdeen-Angus sections.

Ian Young of Arradoul Clydesdales at Clochan, won the supreme horse title with a yearling filly named Arradoul Concerto, which stood reserve champion at Banchory.

She is by Collessie Highlander, out of Arradoul Elizabeth.

Danny Leslie, was also tasked with judging the inter-herd group of three in the cattle which attracted three commercials, one Charolais, two Limousins and a Beef Shorthorn.

The commercials from Blair Duffton, Huntly, took first place, with commercials from the Fraser family, Easter Clune, Lethen, in second and the Robertsons at Fodderletter, Tomintoul, in third.

A bumper entry of Blackface sheep commenced with a minute’s applause to remember breeder and past exhibitor Kevin Johnstone, who suddenly passed away recently.

Cattle

Highland (Judge: John Redpath, Alyth) – Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness, with the two-year-old heifer Bernice 21 of Tordarroch, by Macrae Charles of Maol, out of Lady Bernice 1 of Tardarroch. Previous native champion at Sutherland. Reserve – Leys Castle Farm, Inverness, with yearling heifer Lora of Leys, by Dougald 2 of Leys, out Lora of Mottistone.

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Charlie McCombie, Huntly). Champion – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with 15-month-old home-bred heifer Newton-Struthers Espresso, by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma. Champion at Echt, New Deer and reserve inter-breed at Banchory. Reserve – Jimmy and Lena Forbes, Lochdu Farm, Nairn, with the home-bred five-year-old cow Lochdu Miss Brodie, by the home-bred bull Extra Special.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Gerald Smith, Laurencekirk). Champion – Grant Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas, with the 16-month-old bull Glendual Sammy, by Fearn Godfather, out of HW Gorgeous Tessa. Reserve junior male at Stars of the Future and destined for Stirling Bull Sales in October. Reserve – Grant Stephen with two-year-old heifer Glen Dual Gorgeous Rose, by Chapelton Typhoon, out of HW Gorgeous Tessa. Beef Shorthorn champion at Grantown 2022.

Limousin (Judge: Gerald Smith). Champion – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, with November 2022-born Struthers Tartanarmy, which went on to stand inter-breed champion. By Whinfellpark Lomu, out of Harestone June Reserve – Anside Pedigree Livestock, Braehead Farm, Drummuir, with May 2022-born bull Anside Titan, by Anside Prometheus, out of Anside Nala. First outing on the show circuit and heading to October in Stirling.

Simmental (Judge: Gerald Smith) Champion – Delfur Farms, Rothes, with 21-month-old in-calf heifer Delfur Moonshine, by Banwy Bonzo 10, which has bred to £16,000, out of Delfur Katie. Reserve – Geoff and Kate Anderson, Wester Greens Farm, Lossiemouth, with 15-month bull by Curaheen Bandit, out of Islavale Jitterbug. Heading to Stirling in October.

Charolais (Judge: Gerald Smith). Champion – The Milne family, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, with the nine-month-old bull Elgin Teuchter, by £18,000 privately purchased Glenericht Pegasus, out of Elgin Ovette. Destined for Stirling next February. Reserve – The Milne family, with similarly aged Elgin Tucker by Glenericht Pegasus, out of Elgin Margo. Also destined for Stirling next February.

Cross-bred cattle (Judge: David Wright, Fort William) Champion – Gordon, Craig and Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, with home-bred June-born, Limousin cross heifer named Chunky Monkey, which stood reserve male at the Highland and Echt, and first at New Deer. By Garyvaughan Ojack, out of a British Blue cross cow. Reserve – Michael Robertson and family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with 16-month-old Limousin cross heifer named Lucky For Some. Bought from Dexter Logan at Caledonian Marts Young Farmers’ rally. She is by a Ronick sire, out of a Limousin cross cow. Placed at the Highland and reserve at Echt.

Any other beef breed (Judge: Charlie McCombie). Champion – Craig and Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchenderran, Keith, with yearling British Blue heifer named Solway View Rainbow, bought for 18,000gns at Carlisle in May. By the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, out of a former Highland Show champion Solway View Milly. Champion of champions at New Deer. Reserve – Anna Wilson, Wester Cairnglass, Ardersier, with March 2021-born Hereford heifer Milovaig 1 Lady Anna, by Shraden 1 Perestroika, out of Milovaig 1 Lady Isla. In-calf and due September.

North Show Circuit YF competition (Judge: David Wright). Champion – Graeme Rhind, Newton of Struthers, with the Limousin champion. Reserve – Georgia Fraser, Little Croy, Inverness, with heifer Winnie-Mamoo, which stood champion Young Farmers at Sutherland.

Sheep

Blackface (Judge: Andrew Woodburn, Cumnock). Champion – David and Callum Carson, Tigh N’ulaidh, Tomatin, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by a Mitchellhill tup, out of a dam by a Glenrath sire. Reserve – Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with tup lamb Trevor, by the £26,000 Culbae, out of a home-bred ewe by a £15,000 Merkland.

Suffolk (Judge: Stuart Lorimer, Kingswells). Champion – Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Alford, with an embryo tup lamb by Drimmie Dubarry, out of a home-bred ewe bred out of a Balquhain ewe. Reserve – Faith Miskelly, with a ewe lamb which is a full sister to the champion.

Texel (Judge: Andrew Johnstone, Ayrshire). Champion – Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson, Upper Drakemyres, Keith, with a ewe lamb which stood champion of champions by the 17,000gns Harestone Eldarado, out of a Charben ewe. Reserve – Wester Moy Texels, Muir of Ord, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by Haddo Bright Spark, out of a home-bred ewe. First at Sutherland.

Blue Texel (Judge: Jennifer Duncan, Cornhill). Champion – The Rhind family, with embryo ewe lamb Struthers Hope, by Saltire Ferocious, out of Little Whisker Enchanted, bought in 2020 as a ewe lamb. Reserve – Melissa Irvine, Braehead, Drummuir, with tup lamb Anside Hercules, on its first outing. By Corra Formidable, out of Anside Flojo.

Bluefaced Leicester (Judge: Jim Hunter, Huntly). Champion – Philip Gill, Duncroft, Wester Raddery, Fortrose, with a ewe lamb out of a home-bred ewe, by a tup bred by Stephen Burnett. Reserve – Philip Gill, with a ewe lamb by a tup bought privately from Steph Ewart, out of a home-bred ewe. Both on first outing.

Beltex (Judge: Ian Reid, Perth). Champion – Grant Ireland, The Mull, Cormalet, Cairnie, with two-shear tup Callacrag Ginger, bought last year as a shearling at Carlisle. Reserve – Grant Ireland, with a home-bred gimmer Glenisla Hubba Bubba, by Heatheryhall Fast and Furious, out of Blackjack Echofalls.

Zwartbles (Judge: Raymond Heigh, North Yorkshire). Champion – AJ Thorburn, Lowthertown, Annan, with a gimmer. Reserve – Ally Baird, Greystone, Dunblane, with Greystone Lady Gaga, by Greystone Hero, out of Greystone Jungle Book. First at Highland and second outing.

Jacob (Judge: Linda McKendrick, Fife). Champion – Adam Chrisite, Birchfield, Glass, Huntly, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by Hope Knockout, out of a home-bred ewe. Champion at New Deer this year, first at Highland and champion at Nairn and Keith last year. Reserve – Ian Forsyth, Aulton Farm, Craigellachie, with a two-shear tup bought last year in Carlisle from Ewen Macmillan, The Lurg.

Cross-bred sheep (Judge: Graeme Mathers, Brechin). Champion – Gavin Breathet, Woodside Croft, Inverness, with three Texel cross Suffolk breeding ewe lambs. By a Birness tup bought at Thainstone, out of Suffolk cross Texels. Reserve – A Aird, Glenurquhart, Cromarty, with Beltex cross Cheviot prime ewe lambs.

Mules (Judge: William Kerr, Ayr). Champion – Danny Leslie, Redhill Farm, Mosstowie, Elgin, with three Mule gimmers bred at The Raws in Dufftown and bought as ewe lambs at Huntly. Reserve – Danny Leslie, with three Mule gimmers bred at Blackford, Croy, and bought as ewe lambs at Dingwall.

Any other breed accredited (Judge: Charlie Angus, Thurso). Champion – Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, with a Badger Face Texel gimmer which stood reserve inter-breed sheep named Silvermere Deadlynight Shade. By a tup bought from the Powerful flock, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Yvonne Spence, Gowan Brae, Skye of Curr, Dulnain Bridge, with a Charollais tup lamb Ben Mhor BFG. By Wernfawr OMG, out of a dam bought as a ewe lamb.

Any other breed non-accredited (Judge: Charlie Angus). Champion – Stewart Sleigh, St Wells, Fyvie, with a North Country Cheviot park-type home-bred gimmer on first outing. By Smerlie Barclay, out of a Sebay ewe. Reserve – U Leonardi, Salmon Bothy, Portmahomack, with a Texel tup lamb on its first outing. By Knockem FI, out of a home-bred ewe.

Young handlers (Judge: Susan Campbell, Lochgoilhead). Under 10 years – Ellis Macarthur, Mid Fleenas, Nairn. 11 to 16 years – Grant Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss.

Horses

Clydesdale (Judge: Terry Edge, Wales). Champion – Ian Young, Arradoul Clydesdales, Wellheads, Clochan, with yearling filly Arradoul Concerto, by Collessie Highlander, out of Arradoul Elizabeth. Reserve at Banchory. Overall horse winner. Reserve – Sharon and Duncan Hepburn, Midcoul Farmhouse, Inverness, with two-year-old filly Tulloes Jennifer, by Doura Geronimo. Bought from The Greenhills, Letham.

Highland ponies (Judge: P Watson, Dallas). Champion and reserve overall horse – Shona Halford, Muirside Steading, Brodie, with two-year-old Drumbrodie Avalina, by Balmoral Major, out of Katriona of Strathmore. Reserve – Lucy Annand, 3 Monarch Country Apartments, with 11-year-old mare Gaolean of Croila, bought from Shona Halford. By Danny Boy of Croila, out of Shelagh of Croila.

Shetland (Judge: J McMaster, Cumbria). Champion – Mr and Mrs Swan, Teanahaun Croft, Conon Bridge, with eight-year-old mare Stow Lady Violet, by Stow Prefect, out of Stow Viola. Reserve junior as three-year-old at the Highland. Reserve – I Spence and K Nicol, with their veteran yeld mare, Warrackstown Tamara, by Scammells Criterion.

Miniature Shetland (Judge: J McMaster, Cumbria). Champion – S Mitchell, Phlair Stud, with 11-month-old yeld mare, Tillyorn Violet, by Wells Baron, out of Southkiethney Heather. Reserve – Exhibitor wishes to be unnamed.