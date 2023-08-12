Supermarket to underwrite on-farm costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket to underwrite on-farm costs

Morrisons has invested £2 million into the project which will help growers mitigate weather pressures and high costs.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers harvesting potato crop from an autumn farm in Norfolk.
British farming’s biggest direct supermarket customer Morrisons has launched a new scheme that will underwrite 100% of the on-farm costs for growing potatoes and carrots.

Crops are currently being grown by three potato farmers and one carrot grower, with the first produce from these farms due to be on the supermarket’s shelves by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain has invested £2 million into the project which will help farmers mitigate weather pressures and high costs such as rent and fertiliser, giving suppliers greater financial security.

If the trial proves successful, Morrisons hopes to roll out the scheme to more farms later next year.

Gareth Cosford, senior buying manager for root vegetables at Morrisons said the trial scheme will allow the chain to take all the risk associated with growing the crops.

“We understand the impact that higher costs are continuing to have on farmers who continue to grow the best quality British produce that our customers know and love,” said Mr Cosford.

Morrisons already supports farmers by buying whole crops and picking out any fruit or veg that is perfectly fine to eat but has a quirky shape or surprising size for its Naturally Wonky range.

Launched in 2015, Morrisons Naturally Wonky fruit and veg helps to minimise food waste in the field and offers affordable produce to customers.

It also gives farmers an alternative route to market.

The range includes 24 wonky varieties, and 27,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables were sold this way in 2022.

One of the participating growers in the trial is Andrew Nash, director at Naish Farms Ltd.

He said: “Morrisons already buy our whole crop of potatoes from us, taking the top-quality and also misshapen or oversized ones and making them available to customers as part of their naturally wonky range to maximise our return and offering the best value to their customers.

“In farming there are ups and downs throughout the season. For us we are seeing greater weather challenges which may impact our crops and by being part of this new Morrisons trial, they’re underwriting our growing costs to cushion us from the associated risks and provide supply security so that we can focus on growing the very best potatoes for their customers.”

Morrisons works directly with over 2,700 farmers and growers all year round to ensure customers can purchase products of the highest quality.

