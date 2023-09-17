Farmland in the ‘Golden Mile’ up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmland in the ‘Golden Mile’ up for sale

Clayholes extends to a total of 77.09 acres of productive arable farmland.

By Katrina Macarthur
Clayholes near Carnoustie is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.
Clayholes near Carnoustie is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.

A block of land within the well-known ‘Golden Mile’ near Carnoustie is on the market in one lot for offers over £1.15 million or in two individual lots for £300,000 and £850,000.

Chartered surveyors and property consultants Graham and Sibbald is marketing land at Clayholes which extends to a total of 77.09 acres of productive arable farmland.

The land lies either side of the Balmachie Road which runs north connecting to the A92 trunk road, providing direct links to Arbroath to the east and Dundee to the west.

Graham and Sibbald says the majority of land is classified as Class 1 by the James Hutton Institute of Soil Resarch with a small area of Class 3.1, therefore suitable for producing a wide range of arable crops.

The land is available in two lots or as a whole, with lot 1 including the school field extending to 20.41 acres or 8.26 hectares and lot two including the power station field extending to 56.68 acres or 22.94 hectares.

Both lots lie immediately to the north of Carnoustie, and although not zoned for
development, afford opportunities for development in the future upon receipt of all
necessary planning permissions.

The sale of the land will be subject to a development clawback condition which will
entitle the seller to 30% of any uplift in value from a planning permission obtained
within a 30 year period of the sale date.

