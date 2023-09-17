Farmland in the ‘Golden Mile’ up for sale

A block of land within the well-known ‘Golden Mile’ near Carnoustie is on the market in one lot for offers over £1.15 million or in two individual lots for £300,000 and £850,000.

Chartered surveyors and property consultants Graham and Sibbald is marketing land at Clayholes which extends to a total of 77.09 acres of productive arable farmland.

The land lies either side of the Balmachie Road which runs north connecting to the A92 trunk road, providing direct links to Arbroath to the east and Dundee to the west.

Graham and Sibbald says the majority of land is classified as Class 1 by the James Hutton Institute of Soil Resarch with a small area of Class 3.1, therefore suitable for producing a wide range of arable crops.

The land is available in two lots or as a whole, with lot 1 including the school field extending to 20.41 acres or 8.26 hectares and lot two including the power station field extending to 56.68 acres or 22.94 hectares.

Both lots lie immediately to the north of Carnoustie, and although not zoned for

development, afford opportunities for development in the future upon receipt of all

necessary planning permissions.

The sale of the land will be subject to a development clawback condition which will

entitle the seller to 30% of any uplift in value from a planning permission obtained

within a 30 year period of the sale date.