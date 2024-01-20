Buchan farmers cream of the crop in turnip and fodder beet competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Buchan farmers cream of the crop in turnip and fodder beet competition

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society's (RNAS) contest attracted increased entries.

By Katrina Macarthur
William and David Moir of Home Farm Cairness won the RNAS turnip growing competition.
William and David Moir of Home Farm Cairness won the RNAS turnip growing competition.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) has unveiled the winners of its annual turnip and fodder beet growing competitions which attracted increased entries on the year.

Farmers from across the north-east highlighted their crop growing skills, with 29 crops of turnips and 13 crops of fodder beet forward for judge Graeme Christie of event sponsors Murray Duguid Seed Merchants.

Brothers William and David Moir from Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, who farm with their parents John and Gillian, took top honours in the turnips.

They scored 52 points, with a yield of 194.05 tonne per hectare.

The business is home to a beef suckler cow herd and a breeding flock of Mule ewes as well as cereal crops.

The winning turnips, which is a new crop for the Moirs, will be grazed from now until lambing, then lifted and fed to ewes after lambing.

After early ploughing, the crop was sown on the flat in May and benefited from heavy rain followed by warm weather which allowed the crop to establish quickly.

William said: “The plants were well leafed early on and had filled the rows before the end of June. From then on, they never looked back.”

The same Lomond variety, this time with a yield of 182.24 tonne per hectare, won the reserve champion spot for William Ritch, East Fingask, Oldmeldrum, with just one point separating the two top positions.

Regular winner of the competition Stewart Davidson of West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, took overall in the fodder beet section.

Fodder beet winner Stewart Davidson from Mintlaw. 

Along with his family, he finishes 800 cattle and 2,000 lambs annually as well as growing cereals, mainly for feeding and oilseed rape which is mostly sold locally.

His crop of Brigadier, grown for the third year, achieved a yield of 224.86 tonne per hectare to win 50 points in the competition.

Stewart favours the variety due to a lot of the bulb growing above ground, making it ideal for strip grazing lambs.

Just two points behind were the joint reserve champions with 48 points each.

Colin Morrison, Nether Blairmaud, Cornhill, Banff, recorded a yield of 100.17 tonne per hectare with a crop of Fielder, whilst Brigadier from Arthur & Scott Duguid, North Cranna Farms, Aberchirder, yielded 148.05 tonne per hectare.

Judge Graeme Christie said: “There were more entries this year and the standard of crop was very good with some big yields. The management of weed control is improving every year and the quality was good across board.”

RESULTS

Turnips – LFA – 1, Rodney Blackhall, The Green, Raemoir, Lomond, 46, 148.64; 2, R & K Williams, Ranna Farm, Tarland, Lomond, 45, 130.28; 3, W Stewart Bomakelloch, Keith, Airlie, 45, 146.71. Non-LFA – 1 and champion, Home Farm, Cairness, Lomond, 52, 194.05; 2 and reserve champion, William Ritch, East Fingask, Lomond, 51, 182.24; 3, Cairness Ltd Home Farm, Cairness, Kenmore, 50, 195.12. Best under 30 – 1, Home Farm, Cairness, Lomond, 52, 194.05; 2, Home Farm, Cairness, Kenmore, 50, 195.12. Best yield – Home Farm, Cairness, Kenmore, 50, 195.12; 2, Home Farm, Cairness, Lomond, 52, 194.05; 3, William Ritch East Fingask, Lomond, 51, 182.24. Best management – 1, Leslie Shepherd Cowiehillock, Echt, Lomond, 44, 135.72; 2, William Ritch, East Fingask, Lomond, 43, 182.24; 3, WJ Morrison & Sons, Fairburn, Longmanhill, Invitation, 43, 115.56.

Fodder beet – LFA – 1 and joint reserve champion, Arthur & Scott Duguid, North Cranna Farms, Brigadier, 48, 148.05; 2, Gavin & Matthew Allardyce, easttown, Tarland, Bangor, 46, 130; 3, KR & K Williams Ranna Farm, Tarland, Lactimo, 45, 89.26. Non-LFA – 1 and champion, Stewart Davidson West Cortiecram, Mintlaw. AB43 4UL Brigadier 50 224.86; 2 and joint reserve champion, Colin Morrison Nether Blairmaud, Cornhill, Fielder, 48, 100.17; 3, William Ritch, East Fingask, Bangor, 47, 161.42. Best under 30 – Scott Duguid, North Cranna Farms, Brigadier, 48, 148.05; 2, Lynne Stewart Rashenlochy Farm, Drumoak, Banchory, Bangor, 39, 153.17. Best yield – 1, Stewart Davidson, West Cortiecram, Brigadier, 50, 224.86; 2, William Ritch, East Fingask, Bangor, 47, 161.42; 3, Jonny Stewart Rashenlochy Farm, Drumoak, Bangor, 39, 154.42. Best management – 1, Colin Morrison Nether Blairmaud, Cornhill, Fielder, 45, 89.26; 2, Gavin & Matthew Allardyce Easttown, Tarland, Bangor, 43, 130; 3, R & K Williams Ranna Farm, Tarland, Lactimo, 43, 89.26.

More from Farming

The sale leader from Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s flock.
Texel gimmers reach 5,800gns at Lanark
Quality Meat Scotland has held 12 workshops across Scotland.
Local farmers fear Scotch brand is lost in red meat industry
Orkney farmer helps carer get to client during snow.
Heroic Orkney farmer helps carer get to elderly patient during heavy snow
Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison and Hetherington, with Denis Barrett, of Denis Barrett Auctions.
Harrison and Hetherington announces collaboration with Irish firm
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon says the returned cash will support vital unfunded capital priorities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Deferred agri funding: £15m returned but just a fraction of what is due says…
Farmers form a tractor convoy as they protest through Grantown-on-Spey.
Farmers and crofters make voices heard in national park protest
Large support shown for a grassroots movement of crofters and farmers in the Cairngorms.
Large turnout at farmer-led meeting over beaver introduction to Cairngorms
Original staff of Norvite standing by tractor.
North-east livestock feed company celebrates 50 years in business and puts focus on the…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ayrshire based Millands farm, run by James and Wallace Hendrie, has joined AHDB?s strategic farm network Picture shows; Cows at Millands dairy farm in Ayrshire. Millands farm Ayrshire. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown Millands farm Ayr,Scotland.Photograph David Cheskin.Sept 20202.
Milk contract legislation in the pipeline at Westminster
New partner Stewart Johnston said he has found the role extremely rewarding.
New partner joins Allathan Associates