Tamtain Badger Face flocks bows out online with £4,000 top

A steady trade saw females from the dispersal of the Tamtain Badger Face Texel flock top at £4,000 at Harrison and Hetherington’s Inlambuary online sale.

John and Bryony MacGregor’s flock from Allanfauld, Kilsyth, also produced three other sales at £2,000, £1,900 and £1,800 respectively.

The top price female, Tamtain Diamante, was bought by Messrs Love, Lochavich, Argyll.

This gimmer, unbeaten in the summer shows, was left open for winter flushing and was sold with a recipient carrying her two embryos.

Sunnybank Buttercup, also from the Tamtain dispersal, was bought jointly for the second top price of £2,000 by Stuart Wood from Broadwater, Skene, and Messrs Pedley, Little Musgrave, Cumbria.

This ewe has sold sons to £2,500 and £2,200.

Tamtain Dancing Queen, who is scanned carrying three lambs to High Ploughlands Ernie, made £1,900.

This gimmer was bought by Cumbrian Breeders, Messrs Edgar, Ousby.

In total, the 20 Badger Face Texels from Tamtain averaged £1,355.26.

The Barclay family from Harestone, Banchory, sold to a top of £1,700 for a Badger Face Texel gimmer to Messrs Morrison, Barr, Ayrshire.

She has been running with the Blue Texel Solway View Future and has been scanned in lamb with a pair.

Five Harestone Badger Face Texels averaged £1,091.00, while their five Blue Texels averaged £1,120.00.

Stuart Wood’s Woodies flock had forward recipients scanned carrying Badger Face, Blue Texel and Dutch Texel embryos.

One Badger Face embryo sold to £700, while two Dutch Texel embryos made £80.