British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k

The 49 bulls sold to average £6,977.14 and 25 females cashed in at £4,670.40.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sold to a top of 25,000gns in Carlisle where a number of the top priced bulls sold to Scottish breeders.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 49 bulls to average £6,977.14, while 25 females cashed in at £4,670.40 and topped at 7,500gns.

Sale leader at 25,000gns, was the senior and overall champion, from Graham Morgan’s herd at Tillington in Herefordshire.

This was Almeley Shaggy, a June 2022-born bull by Crackley Bank Oscar, out of the Pinnacle Hero-sired, Almeley Nerissa.

The buyers were Kevin and Sonya Fletcher of Coul Estate Partnership, Laggan, Newtonmore.

Overall champion sells for 25,000gns

Another from the same home, this time August 2022-born Almeley Sterling, sold for 16,000gns to Andrew Anderson of Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus, Elgin.

He is by the 30,000gns Gass Okay, out of the Drybarrows Cawdale-sired, Almeley Kiera.

Two came under the hammer at 12,000gns, including May 2022-born embryo bull Maes Supernova, from Welsh breeder IP Jones, Maes Tyddyn.

This one is by Colos Van Daisel, bred out of Ridge Dean Jasmine, and sold in a two-way split to show calf producers Neil Hardisty and John Smith-Jackson, Cumbria.

Two bulls make 12,000gns

Aucheneck Estates, Killearn, Stirling, paid the same money for Stonebyres Saracen, from Blair and Shona Comrie, Stonebyres, Lanark.

He is a June 2022-born son of Stonebyres Ninja, and bred out of Stonebyres Leona.

Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, paid 16,000gns for Almeley Sterling.

The Laird family of Carbello and Sunnyside Farms, Cumnock, Ayrshire, paid 10,000gns for the Top Side Seths Lad, from Ross and Elaine Pattinson, Temon Farm, Brampton.

For their money, they get a September 2022-born embryo son of Blanc Dos Du Bois-Brule, bred out of the Strathearn Carvalho-sired, Top Side Isla.

On the other side of the coin, the Comries from Stonebyres paid 9,000gns for Solway View Supreme, a September 2022-born bull from Kevin Watret, Annan.

Ayrshire and Lanarkshire breeders pay 10,000gns and 9,000gns

An embryo bred out of Solway View Elegance, and by Empire D’Ochain, he is a full brother to the 32,000gns Solway View Milly and 30,000gns Solway View Ria.

Others selling north included Topgun Sergio at 8,000gns from Solway View’s stockman Ali Jackson.

Selling to Orkney with Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, he is a June 2022-born embryo bred out of Solway View Oesha, and by Empire D’Ochain.

His half brother is the 22,000gns Topgun Splash.

Solway View tops female trade at 7,500gns

Solway View also led the female trade at 7,500gns for Solway View Stella, an August 2022-born embryo bred out of Solway View Elegance, and by General De l’Ecluse.

The buyer was Messrs Corrigan, Loughcrew Enterprises, Old Castle.

At 5,500gns, when sold to Aberdeenshire with Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, was December 2022-born Solway View Sydney, by Tweeddale Hamish.

Her dam is Solway View Majestic, which has bred heifers to 13,000gns.

Stephanie Dick, Westerton, Stirling, paid the same money for January 2023-born Brookley Blue Taylor Swift from J Taylor, Derbyshire.

She stood first at Agri Expo and is by Istamboul De L’orgelot, out of Brookley Blue Nicki Minaj.

