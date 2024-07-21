The end for iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings is nigh and latest on former Buckie police station site

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s planning round-up which is packed with interesting plans.

Earlier in the week, planning chiefs approved housing on the site of the former Buckie police station.

Parkland Homes will carry out work at their care home on Buckie’s High Street.

And the next steps are revealed for new a commercial unit at Elgin Business Park.

But first, we look at the latest on the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment.

SUBMITTED: Latest on Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment

The cost of the South Street redevelopment in Elgin town centre has been confirmed as the project progresses.

Back in May, councillors on the planning committee gave the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Five buildings will be demolished too.

What is the Elgin ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans. These include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders are representing Robertson in the planning process.

Costs revealed

Now building documents have reveal the cost of the new buildings and demolition work.

One building warrant has been submitted for stage one regarding the foundations and drainage for the development.

It also revealed the construction cost is expected to be around £9.079m.

End for iconic Elgin buildings on the horizon

Five buildings will be demolished to make way for the new scheme.

They include the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The only exception will be a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop, which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for some time, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

According to an another building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock down all the buildings.

Last December, we reported how construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

SUBMITTED: Next step for new business unit at Elgin Business Park

A new commercial unit will be getting built at the Elgin Business Park’s site 8.

Earlier this month, developers Saltire Business Parks were given the go-ahead for the new building with an office element, parking and yard space.

It will be suitable for classes 4 (business), 5 (general industrial) and 6 (storage or distribution).

We previously reported on how discussions were ongoing with potential tenants.

Now a building warrant has submitted for the work.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £850,000.

Why does Elgin have a business park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are building a new single-storey office at the business park.

In May, we revealed work has been given the go-ahead to build Russell Construction’s new home.

APPROVED: New life for site of former Buckie police station

Earlier this week, Milne Property Developments Limited were given planning permission to build five three-bedroom homes at former Buckie police station site.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

Last year, Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller demolished the former police station and cleared the site.

In October, we first revealed the proposals.

Now a building warrant for the £562,657.80 worth of work to build new homes is awaiting approval.

APPROVED: More rooms at Buckie care home

Parklands Care Homes will carry out £50,000 worth of work at their care home on Buckie’s High Street.

According to an approved building warrant, redundant office spaces will be turned into additional bedrooms.

The firm was first founded in Buckie in 1993.

They are the north’s largest independent care home provider, with 12 care homes.

CRGP Architects are representing the firm in the application.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups: