Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat

Scottish sporting titans Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby have teamed up with the country’s red meat marketing body to help promote healthy diets.

The first-of-its-kind partnership is part of a pilot scheme run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

And its launch coincides with the start of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

Industry under pressure

The red meat industry has been under pressure for years. Consumers are repeatedly warned not to eat too much of it.

Meanwhile, climate change campaigners frequently protest about the environmental impact of livestock farming.

QMS hopes its new rugby partnership will ram home the message that, eaten in moderation, red meat can be part of a healthy balanced diet.

The tie-up is part of a new education programme for young players.

It focuses on the “positive role of premium red meat in health and performance”.

The marketing body added: “Through this collaboration, QMS will educate young athletes, parents and communities on the benefits of incorporating Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork into their diets.”

Glasgow are the reigning champions of the URC, which boasts top clubs from the UK and overseas. Their Edinburgh rivals are Scotland’s only other professional rugby club.

Players from both Scottish clubs will take part in eight educational development days across the country.

As well as profiling quality assurance brands at home matches, the deal will deliver access to specialists and public health professionals, and learning resources and recipes.

Edinburgh Rugby’s Paddy Harrison, and Glasgow Warriors’ Murphy Walker and Fergus Watson grew up on family farms.

Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland hooker Harrison said: “As a rugby player, it’s crucial to have the right fuel to perform at my best. I’ve always been a big advocate for the role of quality red meat in my diet.

“Growing up on a farm, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of sustainable and nutritious food.”

Dundee-born Walker, a prop for both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, eats red meat three to five times a week. “It has such high benefits, not only to performance but also recovery,” he said.

QMS chief executive Sarah Millar said: “We are uniquely bringing the two Scottish professional clubs together to endorse the importance of our high-quality red meat in athletic performance.

Dietary choices

“It is vital that the nutritional benefits of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork – a great source of protein, iron and vitamin B12 – is integrated into the fabric of Scottish sports and daily life.

“By promoting educational opportunities and practical resources, we aim to inspire young and aspiring athletes and their families to make informed dietary choices that will fuel their success on and off the field.”

QMS resources will highlight that “all rugby players benefit from red meat energy sources to bolster strength and stamina, as well as support recovery”.

A key highlight of the initiative will be the launch of the Eat to Compete recipe book.

Alongside the recipes, it will feature player wellbeing advice and nutritional information. In addition, it will have a map of Scotland’s rugby clubs, with QR codes linking to more recipes and resources.

The new education programme is managed by Aileen Marchant, who joined QMS as sports and community co-ordinator earlier this year.

Ms Marchant said: “This initiative links learning about the nutritional benefits of red meat to a popular sport, which we hope will resonate, inspire and empower our next generation of athletes.

QMS sais pilot red meat scheme could be rolled out to other sports

“Together with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby, we are committed to promoting a balanced and nutritious approach to sports and community health, creating a legacy of wellbeing and excellence for generations to come.”

She added: “This is a pilot scheme in which we will gather participant feedback.

“We hope to make a positive impact and extend the educational programme to other sports in the future.”