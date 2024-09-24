Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat

Pro teams Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby are on board with the Quality Meat Scotland initiative.

By Keith Findlay
Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS.
L-r Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS. Image: QMS

Scottish sporting titans Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby have teamed up with the country’s red meat marketing body to help promote healthy diets.

The first-of-its-kind partnership is part of a pilot scheme run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

And its launch coincides with the start of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

Industry under pressure

The red meat industry has been under pressure for years. Consumers are repeatedly warned not to eat too much of it.

Meanwhile, climate change campaigners frequently protest about the environmental impact of livestock farming.

Scotch Beef
Scotch Beef. Image: QMS

QMS hopes its new rugby partnership will ram home the message that, eaten in moderation, red meat can be part of a healthy balanced diet.

The tie-up is part of a new education programme for young players.

It focuses on the “positive role of premium red meat in health and performance”.

The marketing body added: “Through this collaboration, QMS will educate young athletes, parents and communities on the benefits of incorporating Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork into their diets.”

Glasgow are the reigning champions of the URC, which boasts top clubs from the UK and overseas. Their Edinburgh rivals are Scotland’s only other professional rugby club.

Players from both Scottish clubs will take part in eight educational development days across the country.

As well as profiling quality assurance brands at home matches, the deal will deliver access to specialists and public health professionals, and learning resources and recipes.

Edinburgh Rugby’s Paddy Harrison, and Glasgow Warriors’ Murphy Walker and Fergus Watson grew up on family farms.

Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland hooker Harrison said: “As a rugby player, it’s crucial to have the right fuel to perform at my best. I’ve always been a big advocate for the role of quality red meat in my diet.

“Growing up on a farm, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of sustainable and nutritious food.”

Dundee-born Walker, a prop for both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, eats red meat three to five times a week. “It has such high benefits, not only to performance but also recovery,” he said.

QMS chief executive Sarah Millar said: “We are uniquely bringing the two Scottish professional clubs together to endorse the importance of our high-quality red meat in athletic performance.

Dietary choices

“It is vital that the nutritional benefits of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork – a great source of protein, iron and vitamin B12 – is integrated into the fabric of Scottish sports and daily life.

“By promoting educational opportunities and practical resources, we aim to inspire young and aspiring athletes and their families to make informed dietary choices that will fuel their success on and off the field.”

Scotch Lamb.
Scotch Lamb. Image: QMS

QMS resources will highlight that “all rugby players benefit from red meat energy sources to bolster strength and stamina, as well as support recovery”.

A key highlight of the initiative will be the launch of the Eat to Compete recipe book.

Alongside the recipes, it will feature player wellbeing advice and nutritional information. In addition, it will have a map of Scotland’s rugby clubs, with QR codes linking to more recipes and resources.

Specially Selected Port from Scotland.
Specially Selected Port from Scotland. Image: QMS

The new education programme is managed by Aileen Marchant, who joined QMS as sports and community co-ordinator earlier this year.

Ms Marchant said: “This initiative links learning about the nutritional benefits of red meat to a popular sport, which we hope will resonate, inspire and empower our next generation of athletes.

QMS sais pilot red meat scheme could be rolled out to other sports

“Together with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby, we are committed to promoting a balanced and nutritious approach to sports and community health, creating a legacy of wellbeing and excellence for generations to come.”

She added: “This is a pilot scheme in which we will gather participant feedback.

“We hope to make a positive impact and extend the educational programme to other sports in the future.”

Conversation