Annual fishing expo will make its P&J Live debut in May 2022

A showcase event for the Scottish fishing industry will make its return to Aberdeen in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Scottish Skipper Expo – the biggest event of its kind in the UK – has been held in the Granite City nearly every year since 2001.

The 2020 edition, originally scheduled for May 15-16 at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, was rescheduled and then cancelled altogether as the pandemic worsened last year.

This year’s show was also called off because of the continuing uncertainty over Covid-19.

All hands on deck for 2022

All being well, the 2022 free-to-enter event will take place on May 13 and 14 at the P&J Live arena.

From small beginnings a decade ago, the event is now firmly established as one of Europe’s top fisheries expos.

It has also acquired an international reputation for being a good place to do business, against a backdrop of almost constant change in the fishing industry and the rules that govern it.

The events were previously held in the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, in Bridge of Don, so the 2022 edition – sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) – offers exhibitors and visitors a modern new venue.

Sharon Boyle, commercial fishing manager for show organiser Mara Media, said: “It is wonderful to confirm that Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 is going ahead, following the very challenging period caused by the Covid pandemic.

“I would especially like to thank the loyalty and patience shown by our exhibitors in supporting the expo, and I am thrilled they will once more have an exciting platform to meet existing and new customers.”

Ms Boyle added: “The new P&J Live exhibition arena offers more space, better facilities and an enhanced overall visitor experience compared to the previous venue.

“Our last expo in 2019 was a tremendous success, with a sell-out attendance of 230 exhibitors from 22 different countries.

“Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 will be a great place to do business, as well as providing the ideal venue for the fishing industry to network and socialise.”

The event – sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation – will showcase a wide variety of equipment suppliers and support services for the commercial fishing sector.

Highlights in past years have included speeches by leading politicians, a popular seafood tasting stand and safety demonstrations by the RNLI.

More than 20 boatyards exhibited in 2019, underlining a bullish mood in the industry.

The sector was enjoying a spell of healthier stocks, compared with past years, when it suffered savage quota and days-at-sea cuts, and looking forward to the potential opportunities of Brexit.

Hot topics

Britain’s final exit from the European Union at the end of last year has long-term repercussions for the sector, and these will be hotly debated at Skipper Expo 2022.

The many impacts of Covid on the catch sector and its supply chain will be another major talking point as industry leaders from across Scotland gather together for the first time in more than two years.

Meanwhile, the SFF has had to go a second year without holding its annual dinner in Edinburgh.

The federation said its autumn gathering was unable to go ahead because of Covid-19.

Expressing her disappointment in a letter to members, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “I hope very much that a year from now we will be looking forward to meeting you all again for a convivial evening and some fine Scottish fish.”

