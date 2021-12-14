Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brimmond ends year on a high after £1.75m deals in Q3 and Q4

By Keith Findlay
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Brimmond Group engineering director Tom Murdoch.
Brimmond Group engineering director Tom Murdoch.

Engineering company Brimmond Group, of Kintore, Aberdeenshire, is toasting contract wins worth a total of £1.75 million since the start of October.

The firm, which specialises in hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical and mechanical equipment and services, said the four new deals consolidated a period of growth in its 25th year.

The contracts span the renewables, subsea and production sectors.

‘Exceptional year’

Brimmond engineering director Tom Murdoch said: “2021 has proved an exceptional year for our rental fleet, however, until recently design and manufacture contract wins had waned slightly as our industry continued to weather the effects of the pandemic.

“This trend has changed dramatically over the last few months, in which we’ve secured four separate contracts all due for completion around the end of Q1 next year.”

The most significant of the new contracts is a £1m-plus order to design and manufacture equipment that will support the conversion of a jack-up rig into a production platform, for an unnamed UK-based client, to be shipped out to the Middle East.

Tidal project deal

Another contract – worth a six-figure sum – will see Brimmond design and manufacture a hydraulic pressurisation unit to be permanently installed on a pipe-lay vessel, also for an unnamed client.

Mr Murdoch added: “Custom designing equipment for different regions and applications is a key service offering.

“We successfully designed this unit for a client back in 2017. The second order comes as a direct result of the success of the first project.”

The third contract win – again for an unnamed client – is in the renewables sector and will see Brimmond oversee the fabrication, manufacture and testing of a remotely-operated vehicle required to install subsea anchors for a tidal-energy platform in Canadian waters.

‘Diversifying’

Mr Murdoch said: “While decommissioning projects in the North Sea remain pivotal to our operations, we’re delighted to be diversifying our offering and making strides in both new regions and sectors, such as renewables and aquaculture.”

The company has also been growing its workforce recently.

A pair of technicians and two apprentices have joined the workshop, while three new office roles include a hire and certification administrator and design engineer.

Brimmond’s operations include a marine cranes division.

Brimmond – founded in 1996 – designs, manufactures, rents and services a range of hydraulic, mechanical and electrical equipment.

In June, the company was forecasting turnover of up to £6m for its 2020-21 trading year after a 35% year-on-year jump in rental equipment contract value during the first quarter.

The group’s subsidiaries include Rigrun Europe, Pump Solutions and Brimmond Marine Cranes, the UK’s sole distributor of Effer cranes. They are all based under one roof at the HQ in Kintore.

