From RGU to UHI – engineer hails training scheme as life changer

By Keith Findlay
January 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mina Hanna at Tern House, Alness.
A north engineer hopes to inspire the next cohort of graduates in a Scotland-wide manufacturing industry skills “academy”.

Mina Hanna, 29, completed the last National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) training programme for graduates during 2021.

It helped him secure a full-time role with The PowerHouse project, hosted by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

I am so grateful to NMIS for allowing me to embark upon a career that I am passionate about.”

Mina Hanna, project manager, The PowerHouse.

Backed by the Scottish Government’s £20 million National Transition Training Fund, the NMIS scheme aims to bridge skills gaps and support those struggling to find work as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic.

This was exactly the case for Mr Hanna, who had struggled to secure a job after completing his first degree in petroleum engineering and renewable energy sources, followed by postgraduate studies in petroleum production engineering at Robert Gordon University (RGU), in Aberdeen.

He first heard of the NMIS graduate training scheme through RGU’’s careers and employability centre.

Following a successful interview, he was awarded a six-month fully paid placement with The PowerHouse project – a new applied research centre, based at Tern House, Alness, dedicated to developing floating offshore wind and green hydrogen technologies.

His first month involved extensive training in a variety of areas, from communications and teamwork to leadership.

As his graduate placement neared its end, UHI offered him a full-time position for a year.

He is now is The PowerHouse project manager, working with both Opportunity Cromarty Firth and UHI.

Offshore wind and hydrogen focus

Mr Hanna is currently focused on researching the development and use of offshore wind energy and green hydrogen through steering groups, coordinating training, identifying funding and engaging with local communities.

“The NMIS graduate training scheme was truly a life-changing experience,” he said, adding: “I would encourage all manufacturing and engineering graduates to apply.

“The additional training I received made me feel confident in my role and how I could contribute.

‘Incredible opportunity’

“The time that was given to me by so many experienced professionals and especially my former manager Joanne Allday, was an incredible opportunity as I was able to learn first-hand from a variety of experts.

“It was truly an invaluable experience and I am so grateful to NMIS for allowing me to embark upon a career that I am passionate about.”

Professor Gary Campbell, vice-principal, strategic developments, UHI, said: “It is a great example of cooperation and shared values that Mina, who is now employed by the University of the Highlands and Islands, has been supported by National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and Opportunity Cromarty Firth to take this next step in developing, what we collectively hope will be a global focus for floating offshore wind and green hydrogen technologies.”

Partnership approach to manufacturing skills

NMIS is a group of industry-led manufacturing research and development facilities where industry, academia and the public sector work together on ground-breaking manufacturing research to transform productivity levels, make companies more competitive and boost the skills of Scotland’s current and future workforce.

Information about its graduate training scheme and how to apply is available at https://www.nmis.scot/national-transition-training-fund/nmis-graduate-training/

