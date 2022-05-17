Aberdeen chamber blasts ‘economically illiterate’ windfall tax ahead of vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen chamber blasts ‘economically illiterate’ windfall tax ahead of vote

By Erikka Askeland
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:39 am
AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton said a windfall tax will "limit ability and appetite to invest in the low carbon research and development we so desperately need".
AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton said a windfall tax will "limit ability and appetite to invest in the low carbon research and development we so desperately need".

A windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms would be “economically illiterate” and could “perversely” drive up the domestic costs of energy, MPs have been told.

In a letter to six north-east MPs ahead of a vote in Westminster Tuesday, the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) also argued that the industry is already on track to pay “sufficient incremental tax revenues” that would  “fund the support for consumers that some opposition parties have called for”.

AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton sent the latter after it emerged Labour aimed to force a vote on a so-called windfall tax in the House of Commons.

AGCC’s Ryan Crighton. Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Shadow net zero minister Ed Miliband has said Labour will put forth an amendment on Tuesday which would see a tax on oil and gas profits added to measures outlined in the Queen’s Speech.

Analysis by the Labour Party has claimed the move could raise around £2 billion, based on updated forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Crighton argued that North Sea firms were already forecast to fork out £8.1bn for 2022/23, and may yet pay closer to £10bn.

This would be a £7.2bn increase on 2020, driven by the rising price of oil and gas – which has in turn fuelled calls for energy firms to pay a windfall to allay the impact on consumers.

“It is our view that this short-term, economically illiterate move will achieve little apart from making the North Sea – already one of the world’s most mature basins – less attractive to investors,” Crighton said.

“This would place jobs, tax revenues and our domestic energy security at risk, and also limit ability and appetite to invest in the low carbon research and development we so desperately need.

“BP chief executive, Bernard Looney, has said that a windfall tax “would challenge investment in home-grown
energy.”

“Centrica boss Chris O’Shea said it would hit investment and push up costs in the long term.

“Dierdre Michie, chief executive of OEUK, warns that we risk heaping a supply crisis on top of an existing price crisis if the UK were to pursue such a policy.

“The view of the industry is clear; a windfall tax will divert investment, which, perversely, has the potential drive-up energy bills in the long term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]