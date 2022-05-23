Global vision boosts AEL through £10m in sales for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Electrical equipment supplier AEL, of Aberdeen, has hailed the success of its globalisation strategy for helping it through the £10 million turnover barrier for the first time.

AEL supplies products and services onshore and offshore to the renewable, petrochemical, marine and industrial sectors worldwide.

The company celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Internationally recognised

Founded in 1981, the group has ballooned from its north-east roots into an internationally-recognised group of companies.

These include AEL Aberdeen, AEL Americas and AEL Electrical Mexico.

AEL said its “unique” mix of geographic spread and continuity created by 100% family ownership were key factors in its “enduring success” throughout its decades in business.

The company now employs a record number of people across its operations and is on track to exceed 50 people in the next few months.

Home sweet home

Chief executive Graeme Mackie said: “Aberdeen is still our corporate home and we have been able to take our experience in what is still an important market into many new territories around the world.

“This strategy of geographic diversification has ensured steady, organic growth and will continue to stand us in good stead.”

Bridge of Don-based AEL said its US business – led by the chief executive’s son – had enjoyed continued growth.

Meanwhile, the second anniversary of AEL Electrical Mexico was marked by the subsidiary trebling its annual revenue.

A long-term presence in Azerbaijan is expected to be a springboard for further expansion across the Middle East, including Turkey.

And emerging opportunities in Norway will be served from the group’s Aberdeen headquarters.

Distribution deals

AEL said new distribution agreements would further expand its global footprint.

Alan Mackie, president, AEL Americas, said: “By adopting a global view we have been able to maximise many exciting opportunities.

“Pivotal to this is having the right people in place across our locations and we look forward to expanding our team as we look to the future.”