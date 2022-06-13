Peterhead carbon capture company urges government to ‘push the button’ on thousands of north east jobs By Allister Thomas and Erikka Askeland June 13, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:17 pm 0 Storegga is planning the first large-scale Dac plant in Europe in Aberdeenshire. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero Green freeport could create 30,000 jobs across north-east BP to review impact of windfall tax on £5 billion North Sea investment plans Green jobs passport plans set out to support future of thousands of oil and gas workers