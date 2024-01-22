Multi-million-pound BP boost for Aberdeenshire firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Multi-million-pound BP boost for Aberdeenshire firm

Newmachar-based Camm-Pro says new contract will drive 25% headcount growth.

By Ryan Duff
Shaun Campbell, project manager, BP and Simon McBain, managing director, Camm-Pro, at Forsyths in Buckie.
l-r Shaun Campbell, project manager, BP and Simon McBain, managing director, Camm-Pro, at Forsyths in Buckie. Image: Camm-Pro

North-east energy services firm Camm-Pro has landed a multi-million-pound contract with supermajor BP for the construction of a new pipeline in Shetland.

Camm-Pro, based in Newmachar, said the new work will boost its headcount by 25%, bringing the total number of people on its books to more than 50.

The exact value of the deal was undisclosed.

‘A real step-change for our business’

Camm-Pro managing director Simon McBain said: “The award of this contract by BP is a real step-change for our business that aligns with our strategic growth plans.”

The new pipeline will connect gas sweetening facilities at Sullom Voe terminal to the Shetland Island Regional Gas Export System, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field.

Camm-Pro is to provide engineering, procurement and construction services, alongside its project management and technical integration expertise.

The Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.
The Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland. Image: EnQuest

Fabrication work on the pipeline has already started.

The first steel for manufacturing modules was cut at Forsyths‘ facility in Buckie at the end of last year.

Mr McBain said he was committed to “sourcing suppliers in the local area wherever possible.”.

His firm is already working with north-east and Shetland-based businesses, he said, adding: “It’s particularly gratifying for us to award this fabrication scope to Forsyths, a local company with a proud heritage and a long-standing reputation for quality.”

Pipeline decision reached last year

BP and its partners made a final investment decision to move forward with the construction and operation of the new pipeline in its Q3 results late last year.

In addition to creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field, the pipeline is being sized to accommodate additional gas production from other offshore west of Shetland developments.

The new link is expected to provide a more direct route to market for the region’s gas.

More from Local Business

Coretrax workshop activity.
Aberdeenshire firm Coretrax gets year off to flying start
Transformation of unused building at Coleburn Distillery given the green light as part of whisky resort.
Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant
Stuart Forrester (left) and Donald Mackay are re-opening the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m sure people will like what they see': Rose Street Foundry bar opening date…
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin's South Street
Gollachy Ice House up for sale. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes…
The proposed Fortrose Co-op supermarket.
Co-op 'assessing options' as planners reject new bid to relocate Fortrose supermarket
A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant from the Cromarty Firth. Image: Global Energy Group
Highlands declared 'open for business' as first green freeport project approved
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could 'help people beat the bus gates'
The number of people driving over the Skye Bridge is increasing Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This needs to change urgently'. Calls for cash for Skye as visitor numbers rocket
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new…

Conversation