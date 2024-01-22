Multi-million-pound BP boost for Aberdeenshire firm

North-east energy services firm Camm-Pro has landed a multi-million-pound contract with supermajor BP for the construction of a new pipeline in Shetland.

Camm-Pro, based in Newmachar, said the new work will boost its headcount by 25%, bringing the total number of people on its books to more than 50.

The exact value of the deal was undisclosed.

‘A real step-change for our business’

Camm-Pro managing director Simon McBain said: “The award of this contract by BP is a real step-change for our business that aligns with our strategic growth plans.”

The new pipeline will connect gas sweetening facilities at Sullom Voe terminal to the Shetland Island Regional Gas Export System, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field.

Camm-Pro is to provide engineering, procurement and construction services, alongside its project management and technical integration expertise.

Fabrication work on the pipeline has already started.

The first steel for manufacturing modules was cut at Forsyths‘ facility in Buckie at the end of last year.

Mr McBain said he was committed to “sourcing suppliers in the local area wherever possible.”.

His firm is already working with north-east and Shetland-based businesses, he said, adding: “It’s particularly gratifying for us to award this fabrication scope to Forsyths, a local company with a proud heritage and a long-standing reputation for quality.”

Pipeline decision reached last year

BP and its partners made a final investment decision to move forward with the construction and operation of the new pipeline in its Q3 results late last year.

In addition to creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field, the pipeline is being sized to accommodate additional gas production from other offshore west of Shetland developments.

The new link is expected to provide a more direct route to market for the region’s gas.