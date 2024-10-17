New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach

Rozerin and Betul Gorur's father owns Muzo's Turkish Kitchen next door.

By Ross Hempseed
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.

Two sisters are embarking on a new venture to take “breakfast with a Turkish twist” to Aberdeen’s beachfront.

The former Barking Mad cafe next to Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen has been taken over and  will be transformed into Zera Cafe.

It’s the brainchild of sisters Rozerin and Betul Gorur, daughters of Muzo Gorur who own the restaurant next door.

Zera Cafe will be an extension of the current restaurant.

Speaking to The P&J, 21-year-old Rozerin Gorur says it has been “a dream to open a cafe” on Aberdeen’s beachfront after she spent time working alongside her father in his restaurant.

The sisters help out when they can while juggling studies for demanding degrees.

Rozerin and Betul Gorur are opening a cafe next door to their father’s restaurant. Image: Rozerin Gorur.

Ms Gorur says the cafe will offer a range of both Turkish and British breakfast items, including halloumi, pancakes and Mediterranean sausage.

She envisions the space having a capacity of more than 70 covers, with plans to create a large roof extension outside.

‘A dream’ to open Turkish cafe on Aberdeen beach

Work on the empty unit, formerly the popular Barking Mad cafe, will begin in the coming weeks and be finished in early 2025.

Ms Gorur is confident in the strength of footfall at Aberdeen Beach despite some uncertainty in recent weeks with the news that TGI Friday’s could close, and a number of empty units.

Though TGIs will not be closing, the beachfront has lost several businesses in recent years, including big names like Bella Italia, Chiquito and Frankie and Benny’s.

However, independent businesses such as her father’s, as well as Cartoos Grill and the Inversnecky Cafe have survived.

The new cafe will be in the former Barking Mad unit on Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ms Gorur said: “I think the beachfront is a good place for independent businesses to thrive and, with the work being done down there, within a few years it’ll be a lively and bustling place.

“So it’s a good time to establish a business now.”

Ms Gorur wants to continue her father’s legacy; he has been cooking for more than 30 years and opened Muzo’s five years ago.

She says Zera Cafe is a way for both sisters “to fly the nest”, and the word is already out with many customers at the restaurant saying they are excited to check out the new cafe when it’s complete.

Ms Gorur added: “We have had so many people come into the restaurant and ask about the new cafe.

“They all seem really excited.”

