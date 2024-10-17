New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach

Two sisters are embarking on a new venture to take “breakfast with a Turkish twist” to Aberdeen’s beachfront.

The former Barking Mad cafe next to Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen has been taken over and will be transformed into Zera Cafe.

It’s the brainchild of sisters Rozerin and Betul Gorur, daughters of Muzo Gorur who own the restaurant next door.

Zera Cafe will be an extension of the current restaurant.

Speaking to The P&J, 21-year-old Rozerin Gorur says it has been “a dream to open a cafe” on Aberdeen’s beachfront after she spent time working alongside her father in his restaurant.

The sisters help out when they can while juggling studies for demanding degrees.

Ms Gorur says the cafe will offer a range of both Turkish and British breakfast items, including halloumi, pancakes and Mediterranean sausage.

She envisions the space having a capacity of more than 70 covers, with plans to create a large roof extension outside.

‘A dream’ to open Turkish cafe on Aberdeen beach

Work on the empty unit, formerly the popular Barking Mad cafe, will begin in the coming weeks and be finished in early 2025.

Ms Gorur is confident in the strength of footfall at Aberdeen Beach despite some uncertainty in recent weeks with the news that TGI Friday’s could close, and a number of empty units.

Though TGIs will not be closing, the beachfront has lost several businesses in recent years, including big names like Bella Italia, Chiquito and Frankie and Benny’s.

However, independent businesses such as her father’s, as well as Cartoos Grill and the Inversnecky Cafe have survived.

Ms Gorur said: “I think the beachfront is a good place for independent businesses to thrive and, with the work being done down there, within a few years it’ll be a lively and bustling place.

“So it’s a good time to establish a business now.”

Ms Gorur wants to continue her father’s legacy; he has been cooking for more than 30 years and opened Muzo’s five years ago.

She says Zera Cafe is a way for both sisters “to fly the nest”, and the word is already out with many customers at the restaurant saying they are excited to check out the new cafe when it’s complete.

Ms Gorur added: “We have had so many people come into the restaurant and ask about the new cafe.

“They all seem really excited.”