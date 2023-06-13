Popular Aberdeen beach cafe Barking Mad to close after ‘fraught four years’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-known dog cafe on Aberdeen’s beach front has announced they are closing – with the hunt for a new owner now on.

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes on the Esplanade has been serving customers and their beloved “furry friends” for four years.

Opening a few months before Covid, the cafe was a popular spot on the city’s beachfront for regular walkers.

However, owner Val Inglis has announced the business has struggled to stay afloat amidst a challenging climate and will be closing its doors in a few weeks.

Taking to Facebook, she confirmed the cafe would be closing at the end of July or August this year, describing it as a “fraught” few years. A final date is dependent on finding a new buyer for the space.

‘You will be missed’

Ms Inglis said the cafe had been her dream for many years but said unfortunately it appears it was realised at the wrong time.

The former nurse and her team thanked all their “furry friends and their hoomans” for their support over the years.

She told The Press and Journal: “I am not happy about it closing, but it is what it is.

“What people don’t know is that during Covid businesses still had to pay rent, and electricity and all the other bills.

“And I have been chasing my tail ever since, it is just time to go.

“We have been really popular and that is that is just a shame that we won’t have all our wee visitors any more.

“I am hoping our next owner will maybe still let the dogs come in.”

Mrs Inglis said she had taken a part time job with a medical company, advising people over the phone.

‘A dream’ to own cafe

In a heartfelt statement online, Ms Inglis wrote: “It has been a very fraught four years. Opening only four months before Covid hit, then inflation etc.

“It has always been my dream to own a cafe; so after 44 years I of nursing I decided to take the plunge. Unfortunately I chose the wrong time to do this. If only I’d had a crystal ball.

“My team and I would like to thank all our furry friends and their Hoomans for the support you have shown us.”

‘Sad to hear this’

Several regulars expressed their sadness over the news with some including photos of their pooches who also enjoyed their visits.

Fiona Melvin commented saying: “Oh no we are so sad to hear this. Sprocket absolutely loves coming and had great fun yesterday playing in the wee paddling pool with pepper.

“You and your staff have always been so lovely and welcoming. We wish you a happy future, you will be missed.”

Another fan, Heather Groat stated: “So sorry to hear this, we loved our visits whenever we were at the beach.”