Popular Aberdeen beach cafe Barking Mad to close after ‘fraught four years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Aberdeen beach cafe Barking Mad to close after ‘fraught four years’

The business has said it has struggled to stay afloat amidst a challenging climate and will be closing its doors in a few weeks.

By Lottie Hood
Owner Val Inglis outside Barking Mad Cafe in 2020.
Owner Val Inglis is reluctantly closing Barking Mad after a "fraught" four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A well-known dog cafe on Aberdeen’s beach front has announced they are closing – with the hunt for a new owner now on.

Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes on the Esplanade has been serving customers and their beloved “furry friends” for four years.

Opening a few months before Covid, the cafe was a popular spot on the city’s beachfront for regular walkers.

However, owner Val Inglis has announced the business has struggled to stay afloat amidst a challenging climate and will be closing its doors in a few weeks.

Taking to Facebook, she confirmed the cafe would be closing at the end of July or August this year, describing it as a “fraught” few years. A final date is dependent on finding a new buyer for the space.

Former nurse Val Inglis at Barking Mad had dreamed of owning a cafe but said the time has come to move on. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/11/2020

‘You will be missed’

Ms Inglis said the cafe had been her dream for many years but said unfortunately it appears it was realised at the wrong time.

The former nurse and her team thanked all their “furry friends and their hoomans” for their support over the years.

She told The Press and Journal: “I am not happy about it closing, but it is what it is.

“What people don’t know is that during Covid businesses still had to pay rent, and electricity and all the other bills.

“And I have been chasing my tail ever since, it is just time to go.

“We have been really popular and that is that is just a shame that we won’t have all our wee visitors any more.

“I am hoping our next owner will maybe still let the dogs come in.”

Mrs Inglis said she had taken a part time job with a medical company, advising people over the phone.

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes has been a popular spot for beach goers and dog walkers – but owner Val Inglis faced an uphill battle after Covid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘A dream’ to own cafe

In a heartfelt statement online, Ms Inglis wrote: “It has been a very fraught four years. Opening only four months before Covid hit, then inflation etc.

“It has always been my dream to own a cafe; so after 44 years I of nursing I decided to take the plunge. Unfortunately I chose the wrong time to do this. If only I’d had a crystal ball.

“My team and I would like to thank all our furry friends and their Hoomans for the support you have shown us.”

A photo of a Barking Made oreo milkshake.
The cafe was known for its milkshakes. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

‘Sad to hear this’

Several regulars expressed their sadness over the news with some including photos of their pooches who also enjoyed their visits.

Fiona Melvin commented saying: “Oh no we are so sad to hear this. Sprocket absolutely loves coming and had great fun yesterday playing in the wee paddling pool with pepper.

“You and your staff have always been so lovely and welcoming. We wish you a happy future, you will be missed.”

Another fan, Heather Groat stated: “So sorry to hear this, we loved our visits whenever we were at the beach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Food Wareshouse staff hold a ribbon outside the door as customer David Finch cuts it with scissors
Customers take home prizes and deals from opening of The Food Warehouse in Aberdeen
The new Macduff Aldi masterplan also features homes at the site.
Macduff Aldi back on track as new 'masterplan' for site is agreed by council
Preparations are under way in Union Terrace Gardens before the lawn is laid. UTG opened in December after a £30m facelift. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Digger prepares UTG lawn for turfing as Union Street pavilion is taken over
Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones from McFly attending the Attitude Awards, at Roundhouse in London,
McFly announce Aberdeen gig as part of their Power To Play UK tour
Police car parked outside house on Leslie Crescent
Investigation launched after woman's body found in Alford house
Generic pics of CHC Scotia helicopters Sikorsky S92 helicopter on the Forties platform/.
Apache asset sale thought ‘likely’ after North Sea jobs blow
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith and Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour in Aberdeen.
GMB chiefs meet North Sea bosses in Aberdeen amid looming jobs ‘crisis’
Elton John will be bringing thousands of people to Aberdeen. Image; Marshall Arts / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attracts tourists from all over the world as Elton John rolls into town
St Peter's Nursery on the Spital has been closed for years. It will now be put to auction. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Overgrown St Peter's Nursery in Aberdeen to go under the hammer after being abandoned…
The drilling site at Arthrath, near Ellon.
North-east minerals explorer finds 'significant' base metals near Ellon

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]