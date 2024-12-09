£9m Aberdeen lorry park hits the market

A lorry park in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) has been placed on the market with a £9 million price tag.

Altens Lorry Park is being promoted as a multi-let industrial estate investment opportunity.

Located on Hareness Road, just two miles south of the city centre, the lorry park spans more than seven acres and is home to 19 industrial units, an office pavilion, café and shower block.

When fully let it produces an annual income of more than £900,000 with a net initial yield of 9.44%.

Mix of industrial, office and amenities

Current tenants include Peter Vardy, Ainscough Crane Hire, Dole Ltd, Porsche Cars, Tyreservices Aberdeen and Menzies Distribution Solutions.

Real estate agent Knight Frank says the lorry park’s location within the ETZ adds to its appeal, with the area being a focal point for green energy innovation, including offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture storage.

The site includes a mix of steel-framed industrial units, office space and modern amenities.

This includes a recently refurbished café and newly built steel-framed warehouse, completed in 2023.

Sale documents state: “The industrial units are of steel framed construction with part brick rendered and steel profile elevations surmounted by a pitched profiled metal roof.

“The office pavilion is of two-storey brick and block construction under a pitched, profiled metal clad roof.”

Like the office pavilion, the kiosk and shower block are made of brick.

Lorry park in Energy Transition Zone

“The office pavilion is finished to a good standard internally,” states the brochure.

“The office shares car parking and yard space with the adjacent detached industrial unit which comprises units 1 and 2, positioned to the west of the office building.

“Internally the units have industrial, office and WC accommodation. There are also mezzanine levels.

“The on-site café comprises a sales counter with kitchen behind and a seating area for customers.”

Meanwhile, the brochure says a new steel framed warehouse (unit 27) was completed in 2023.

“The remaining section of the site is utilised as lorry park and vehicle storage and comprises mainly hardstanding or gravel covered land secured by a steel mesh perimeter fence.”