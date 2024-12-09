£9m Aberdeen lorry park hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£9m Aberdeen lorry park hits the market

Investors are being sought for the city transport hub which pulls in an annual income of £900,000.

By Liza Hamilton
A drone short of Altens Lorry Park which is now being marketed for sale by Knight Frank.
A lorry park in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) has been placed on the market with a £9 million price tag.

Altens Lorry Park  is being promoted as a multi-let industrial estate investment opportunity.

Located on Hareness Road, just two miles south of the city centre, the lorry park spans more than seven acres and is home to 19 industrial units, an office pavilion, café and shower block.

When fully let it produces an annual income of more than £900,000 with a net initial yield of 9.44%.

Mix of industrial, office and amenities

Current tenants include Peter Vardy, Ainscough Crane Hire, Dole Ltd, Porsche Cars, Tyreservices Aberdeen and Menzies Distribution Solutions.

The recently refurbished cafe at Altens Lorry Park.

Real estate agent Knight Frank says the lorry park’s location within the ETZ adds to its appeal, with the area being a focal point for green energy innovation, including offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture storage.

The site includes a mix of steel-framed industrial units, office space and modern amenities.

This includes a recently refurbished café and newly built steel-framed warehouse, completed in 2023.

Sale documents state: “The industrial units are of steel framed construction with part brick rendered and steel profile elevations surmounted by a pitched profiled metal roof.

“The office pavilion is of two-storey brick and block construction under a pitched, profiled metal clad roof.”

Like the office pavilion, the kiosk and shower block are made of brick.

Lorry park in Energy Transition Zone

“The office pavilion is finished to a good standard internally,” states the brochure.

“The office shares car parking and yard space with the adjacent detached industrial unit which comprises units 1 and 2, positioned to the west of the office building.

“Internally the units have industrial, office and WC accommodation. There are also mezzanine levels.

“The on-site café comprises a sales counter with kitchen behind and a seating area for customers.”

Meanwhile, the brochure says a new steel framed warehouse (unit 27) was completed in 2023.

“The remaining section of the site is utilised as lorry park and vehicle storage and comprises mainly hardstanding or gravel covered land secured by a steel mesh perimeter fence.”

