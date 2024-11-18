CM Design: How an ex-police officer turned town planner thinks Elgin could thrive as a ‘university town’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

CM Design: How an ex-police officer turned town planner thinks Elgin could thrive as a ‘university town’

Craig Mackay opens up about his eventful business journey and shares his theory about the importance of Moray College UHI.

CM Design's Craig Mackay open up about his business journey and the future of Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

In the late eighties, Craig Mackay began his architecture career in his home town of Thurso straight from school.

But he did a 180 career-wise by leaving to become a police officer.

For almost a decade, Craig patrolled the streets in the then Grampian and Lothian & Border forces.

In 2000, married with three young kids, he gave up crime fighting and returned to his first career plan.

Craig Mackay pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

His architectural practice CM Design was born in a bedroom at the former Pinefield Hotel (Craig had transformed it into an office).

He began as a sole trader but the business soon grew, eventually recruiting staff and transforming all the former bedrooms in the building into offices.

As the business continued to grow, he took a bold step and purchased his first office building in Elgin.

Interestingly, the transaction took place during the 2008 banking crash.

St. Brendan’s House remains the company’s Elgin headquarters to this day.

And they have a branch in Nairn which opened in 2010.

St. Brendans House in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is fair to say Craig has been on an eventful journey to opening up the business.

Craig said: “I always wanted to get into architecture.

“Craig Robertson of the then HIE Business Gateway and the local Bank of Scotland helped me get started.

“Business Gateway assisted with my rent for the first year. I remember how helpful that was when facing the dreaded encounter with the overheads of business.”

What did Craig learn from surviving recessions and banking crashes?

Craig Mackay has faced challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Craig, diversity has been key in ensuring his business continues to thrive.

The business provides services like technical drawing and building warrants.

He works with a wide range of clients from distilleries to local businesses and self builders.

He remembers getting to the keys to his current Elgin office in the backdrop of the global economy being in crisis.

‘It was a frightening weekend’

He recalled: “This was a frightening weekend – we had just received the keys and building work across Moray seemed to stop almost overnight.

“Michelle Anderson was our Bank of Scotland relationship manager back then. She still is to this day.

“She helped us navigate the conversion of the office at St Brendans over those recession years.

“Interestingly, Michelle was to offer the same proactive help during the Covid years when we developed the upper floor of St Brendan’s into serviced self-catering accommodation.”

Inside the Elgin office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “During the height of the housing boom, it was too easy to be tempted to only concentrate on high profit, bespoke projects and particularly with developers who were flipping new houses for substantial profit in that decade.

“We resisted this temptation and continued working for all manner of client and all sizes of project and providing a public service when other practices perhaps did not.”

In the last few years, his sons Bailey and Finn have joined the business.

He is also encouraged by the courage shown by people transforming Elgin town centre buildings.

Why Elgin should drive to become a sought after ‘university city’

Craig Mackay outside UHI Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Craig Mackay believes Elgin should embrace its position as a “university city” to attract droves of students to live in the town centre and spend their cash.

He thinks if more sought after courses were on offer at UHI Moray it would benefit Elgin.

He could see empty spaces in the upper floors on the Elgin High Street potentially redeveloped into student accommodation.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes at a time when UHI Moray is struggling with job and course cuts.

Meanwhile, they previously had led a Moray Growth Deal project to build a Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus which appears to be scrapped. 

The project was designed to entice a skilled workforce to move here and retain local talent.

UHI Moray passed responsibility for leading the project to the central UHI office in Inverness, before pulling its £3 million funding entirely.

UHI Moray pictured.

Craig said: ” At the moment, development costs to convert or refurbish these derelict properties far outweigh the resale of landlord rent that could be attracted in this area.

“However knowing that student accommodation can attract over £300 per room and is often Government funded, this is a no brainer if we could just get more sought after courses offered within the current UHI campus.

“A room in Edinburgh for my daughter at university costs over £700 per month.”

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He also believes a change of tack from trying to attract large retail into the town would transform the town centre.

Craig said: “Elgin has more merit and aesthetic value than even the university town of St Andrews.

“Just imagine every flat above every shop filled all year round and with tourists during summer – the retail landscape would be transformed and the city centre would become alive again morning, noon and night.

“Moray is surely one of the best places for a student to come to – we have the potential for great nightlife, eateries, we have the wild outdoors, mountains, surf, snow, cities nearby, access to the Highlands and all major cities by air – only the variety of degree courses are missing.”

