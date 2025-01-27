Missing Huszti sisters: Police stop searching River Dee nearly three weeks after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing Huszti sisters: Police stop searching River Dee nearly three weeks after disappearance

Officers insist 'there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality'.

By Jamie Sinclair
The sisters have been missing since January 7. Image: Police Scotland
Police searches of the River Dee for missing sisters Eliza and Henriette Huszti have been stood down.

The 32-year-old identical twins were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area in Aberdeen at 2:12am on January 7.

Officers today confirmed that search efforts will instead focus on coastal areas in the north and south of the city and “any further information received by police will be acted upon”.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were captured on CCTV in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Eliza Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.
Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

Police maintain there is no reason to suspect any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

A large-scale search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti was launched in and around the River Dee after they were reported missing by their landlady on January 8.

The sisters had messaged her the previous day to inform her they would not be returning to their Charlotte Street flat, but appeared to have left personal belongings behind.

It was later revealed they didn’t inform their family of their plans to end their tenancy.

They were also spotted on CCTV the day before their disappearance.

They wore rucksacks and spent five minutes at Victoria Bridge – where they were last seen – on Monday January 6.

‘Enquiries ongoing’ to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as River Dee search stood down

Superintendent David Howieson said: “The investigation continues to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, who were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

“Our thoughts are very much with their family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These searches have now concluded at this time but enquiries will be ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta.

“Coastal areas, both north and south of Aberdeen city, will continue to be searched and any further information received by police will be acted upon.

“I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.”

Conversation