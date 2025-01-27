Missing Huszti sisters: Police stop searching River Dee nearly three weeks after disappearance

Police searches of the River Dee for missing sisters Eliza and Henriette Huszti have been stood down.

The 32-year-old identical twins were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area in Aberdeen at 2:12am on January 7.

Officers today confirmed that search efforts will instead focus on coastal areas in the north and south of the city and “any further information received by police will be acted upon”.

Police maintain there is no reason to suspect any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

A large-scale search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti was launched in and around the River Dee after they were reported missing by their landlady on January 8.

The sisters had messaged her the previous day to inform her they would not be returning to their Charlotte Street flat, but appeared to have left personal belongings behind.

It was later revealed they didn’t inform their family of their plans to end their tenancy.

They were also spotted on CCTV the day before their disappearance.

They wore rucksacks and spent five minutes at Victoria Bridge – where they were last seen – on Monday January 6.

‘Enquiries ongoing’ to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as River Dee search stood down

Superintendent David Howieson said: “The investigation continues to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, who were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

“Our thoughts are very much with their family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These searches have now concluded at this time but enquiries will be ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta.

“Coastal areas, both north and south of Aberdeen city, will continue to be searched and any further information received by police will be acted upon.

“I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.”

More on the missing Huszti sisters

The Press and Journal has published a full timeline of the case of the missing Huszti sisters, plus: