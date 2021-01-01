President Trump’s family suffers more losses in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Aberdeenshire golf resort owned by the family of outgoing US president Donald Trump has reported a seventh consecutive year of losses.

Accounts lodged at Companies House show Trump International Golf Club Scotland, which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate, near Aberdeen, suffered pre-tax losses of just over £1.1 million in 2019.

It marks a slight widening of the losses reported for 2018, although turnover grew by more than 18% to nearly £3.3m.

Mr Trump hailed the Menie course as the best in the world when it opened in 2012.

More than eight years later the resort has yet to make a profit, and enforced shutdowns in 2020 due to Covid-19 mean it is unlikely to have bucked the trend during the past 12 months.

London-based based equity analyst Steve Clapham recently claimed the Trumps may struggle to achieve a return on their investments at Menie and Turnberry, in Ayrshire.

Mr Clapham highlighted losses of £13m at Menie alone from launch to the end of 2018.

Trump International failed to respond to a request for comment on the latest accounts, which attributed losses to the cost of adding a luxury marquee for events.