IoD Scotland names Young Scot CEO Louise Macdonald as its next boss

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has announced that Louise Macdonald is to join the business group as national director.

Ms Macdonald joins from Young Scot where she has worked for the past 20 years, leading the organisation as chief executive for the last 12.

Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to helping to shape Scotland’s future – both through her work at Young Scot and in her various board positions which currently include the Scottish Parliament Scotland’s Futures Forum, First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Post Covid-19 Futures Commission.

‘Exemplary reputation’

IoD director-general Jon Geldart said: “Louise has an exemplary reputation amongst the business community in Scotland.

“Her leading the organisation in Scotland highlights an exciting moment for us in our ongoing evolution. I look forward to her joining us later this year.”

IoD chairman Aidan O’Carroll added: “The national director role requires not only support for our members but also our team, and I know that Louise will lead them with great energy and purpose.

“Louise’s experience in leading a high-profile organisation over the last 12 years, in addition to her non-executive board roles, impressed us considerably and we believe that she has the right skills, connections, and experiences to ensure that our members’ voices will be heard loud and clear.

“The IoD has been working tirelessly to represent those views with both Scottish and UK governments, and Louise will be a force for meaningful and continuous engagement.”

‘Fantastic experience’

Mr O’Carroll continued: “As we move out of the pandemic, building a fully inclusive, dynamic and collaborative leadership talent in Scotland will be vital.

“We want all leaders at whatever stage in their careers to consider the benefits of joining us and Louise will bring fantastic experience in connecting across the whole spectrum of talent in Scotland and beyond.”

Ms Macdonald, who was made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2015, said: “The IoD is an organisation I have huge respect for, especially in its cross-sector collaborative approach developed in Scotland over recent years.

“As a member I have been able to experience the different facets of the organisation and am excited by its potential for growth and impact.

“Business leaders in Scotland are now about to enter a new chapter as they seek to ensure their businesses come out of the pandemic securely and sustainably.

“I am passionate about ensuring their voices are heard, and that they take full advantage of the practical and meaningful support the IoD can provide to them as individuals.

“The IoD itself has done a considerable amount of work and learning to adapt to the new working world and I look forward to supporting that journey as I join the organisation later this year.”

Ms Macdonald will take up her new role in the summer. She replaces Malcolm Cannon, who left the organisation in late 2020.