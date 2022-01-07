Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Some joy at last for travel agents as demand for flights takes off

By Keith Findlay
January 7, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 5:26 pm
Travel agents say more people want to take off now Covid restrictions have eased.

Travel agents have hailed a rebound in bookings after the Scottish Government relaxed Covid rules for people flying into the country.

The changes – announced by Transport Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday (January 6) mean the immediate removal of pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated adults and those aged under 18.

And from Sunday these travellers will no longer be required to self-isolate on arrival until they have received a negative result.

Cheaper option

In addition, fully vaccinated adults can use lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive PCR method on day two after their return to Scotland,

Unvaccinated passengers will need to continue to take a pre-departure test, PCR tests on day two and day eight, and self-isolate for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the government has agreed to approve vaccine certificates for a further 16 countries and territories from 4am on Monday (December 10) to allow quarantine-free travel to Scotland.

Mike Tibbert, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, the professional body for travel agents and the travel sector in Scotland, said: “Even at this early stage, with the announcement only being made late in the afternoon yesterday, our members are telling us inquiries are up over 100% on the previous week and bookings are showing similar levels of growth.

“Travel agents across Scotland are looking forward to a busy weekend as customer sentiment towards travel increases in positivity.

“These changes are good for our whole sector.”

Mike Tibbert.

But Mr Tibbert warned: “It should be remembered that, although figures of a 100% increase in inquiries and bookings looks significant, the base figures were very low after two years of incredibly poor trading.

“The 100% increases which our members report are in fact around 60% of the levels they were trading at in a similar period in 2019.”

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel, of Aberdeen, said: “We welcome the news that the Scottish Government has now aligned with England and Wales, and will remove pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving into Scotland.

“It is also positive the costly day two PCR testing upon arrival into Scotland is being replaced with the cheaper lateral flow test.

“Going forward, it is critical the UK and devolved governments align and develop a robust plan for dealing with future variants and keeping our borders open.”

Murray Burnett.

Mr Burnett added: “Travellers need the confidence of a structured future for international travel where they can be certain the regulations won’t change overnight, and this should be done on a four nations’ basis.

“This can only be good for the Scottish and wider UK economy.”

