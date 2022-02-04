Canadian whisky-maker furious over Scottish threat to exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Canadian whisky-maker furious over Scottish threat to exports

By Keith Findlay
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 5:08 pm
Whiskies from Canada's Macaloney's Caledonian Distillery.
A Canadian craft whisky firm is mulling a trade complaint to the European Union, claiming the industry in Scotland is trying to block exports to Germany.

Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery, based on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, said its German distributor was “threatened” with a lawsuit by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

Sales of Macaloney’s Canadian Best’ single malt to Germany have, therefore, been suspended, it added.

The firm warned SWA’s “punitive” move was putting consumers’ access to “internationally recognised Canadian craft whisky” at risk.

I have every right to celebrate our heritage.”

Graeme Macaloney, Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery.

According to Macaloney’s, founded and led by expat Scot Graeme Macaloney, the potential lawsuit is the latest development in a long-running row over branding SWA says is “evocative” of Scotland.

SWA is trying to stop the whisky-maker using its founder’s name, as well as the words “island”, “Glenloy”, “Invermallie”, “Caledonian” and others.

What’s in a name?

The Canadian firm has been spurred on by a previous transatlantic whisky row over names that rumbled on for many years.

Canadian courts eventually decided in favour of Glen Breton whisky, from Glenora distillery, Nova Scotia, following a challenge by SWA.

The trade association in Scotland had claimed the whisky was misleading potential international buyers by using the term “Glen” in its name.

Mr Macaloney said his whiskies were named after locations in Scotland where his clan lived for upwards of 1,000 years.

He also said “Caledonian” was used by many British Columbia businesses after the original name for the province given by Scottish settlers.

“I have every right to celebrate our heritage,” he said, adding: “This kind of punitive act by the SWA, whose governing council is controlled by the four largest Scotch multi-national corporations, cannot be allowed to stand.

“To suggest that “glen”, originally an Irish word in common usage internationally by Scots and Irish diaspora, is inappropriate is resulting in international consumers being denied access to our Canadian Best, Glenloy and Invermallie whiskies”.

EU protection for Scotch

Scotch whisky and other products boasting “geographical indications” (GIs) are protected under EU law.

The legislation covers the use of names evoking an association with the protected GI.

A recent court case led to a ruling the use of “glen” as part of German whisky brand name Glen Buchenbach was not allowed.

It is important that anyone who wants to purchase a bottle of Scotch whisky can do so with the confidence that what they are buying is authentic.”

Spokesman, Scotch Whisky Association.

SWA regularly takes action to protect this country’s national drink from attempts to benefit unfairly from its worldwide reputation.

A spokesman for the trade body said: “This is vital to protect the best interests of our members, including small distilleries trying to build their brands and business in global markets.

“In taking any legal action, we want to ensure that consumers across the world are clear about whether or not they are buying whisky that is produced in Scotland.

“It is important that anyone who wants to purchase a bottle of Scotch whisky can do so with the confidence that what they are buying is authentic, and that products which aren’t Scotch whisky are clearly differentiated.”

‘We never take legal proceedings lightly’

He added: “In this instance, we have objected to the company’s use of certain words and terms that are strongly associated with Scotland on its whisky, when the company’s whisky is actually a Canadian product.

“We never take legal proceedings lightly and the SWA is always open to a resolution which protects Scotch whisky and consumers without the need for further action. We will continue with efforts to reach an agreement.”

The spokesman said there was “no live legal action in Germany”.

According to Macaloney’s, there have already been around 1,000 letters of complaint to SWA as part of a campaign against the trade group’s “protectionist” action.

In the meantime, the company is considering a formal complaint to German and EU trade commissioners and “working to level the playing field through public engagement”.

