Salmon giant Mowi reports a record year despite Q4 woes in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Scotland business

Salmon giant Mowi reports a record year despite Q4 woes in Scotland

By Keith Findlay
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Workers at a Mowi salmon farm in the Outer Hebrides.
Workers at a Mowi salmon farm in the Outer Hebrides.

Salmon farming giant Mowi saw profits rocket more than five-fold during a record year for production and sales.

Norway-headquartered Mowi is the world’s biggest supplier of farm-raised salmon.

Its operations in Scotland employ 1,500 people across processing facilities and 48 fish farms producing more than 68,000 tonnes of salmon annually.

Fourth quarter and annual results published earlier today (February 16) show the group’s pre-tax profits surged to £523.9 million last year, from £101.2m in 2020.

Revenue grew to £3.52 billion in the latest period, from £3.15bn previously.

Volume up nearly 6%

The company produced 465,600 tonnes, gutted weight, of fish last year – up nearly 6% from 439,829t in 2020.

Mowi said its Scottish operations harvested 22% more salmon last year, compared with 2020, due to particularly high volumes in the first six months.

The improved production in Scotland was helped by increased smolt stocking and a better first half “biological performance”.

But the biological – or fish health – situation became “somewhat more challenging” during the second half, Mowi said.

Scottish volumes and earnings suffer in Q4

The company cited amoebic gill disease (AGD) and other “gill issues”, as well as “low dissolved oxygen” as factors behind a year-on-year drop in production in the last quarter of 2021.

Another fish disease – cardiomyopathy syndrome (CMS) – “remains at a relatively high rate of detection”.

But the company said it had seen a “notable reduction” in cases of salmon pancreas disease and pasteurella – a type of bacteria known to cause infections in fish – on its Scottish farms.

Mowi added: “A positive early detection of pasteurella skyensis occurred in one location in the Western Isles and has received treatment according with veterinary advice.”

Final quarter losses attributed to fish deaths in the Scottish operations – mainly related to treatment costs, AGD, gill issues and CMS – totalled £5.6m.

Mowi’s Scottish farms harvested 12,002t of fish during the last three months of 2021, down from 13,018t a year earlier.

The company said higher costs and lower volumes were partly offset by better prices in Q4.

But Scottish operational earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) plunged to £6.1m, from £17.1m a year earlier.

A Mowi salmon farm in the Inner Hebrides.

Fourth quarter Ebit across the whole group totalled £122.3m, up nearly 200%  from £41.4m previously.

Mowi said a full-year harvest volume total of 466,000t, up 6% from 2020, driven by “increased smolt stocking and strong growth conditions”, was a new record for the firm.

The company also said it produced more value-added products than ever through processing sites in 2021, adding: “Development in the retail market continues to be strong.”

Scottish food and drink icons roar back to strong global sales growth

Salmon Company’s Faroese owner aims to ramp up output by 40%

Chief executive Ivan Vindheim said: “The growth in demand for value-added products during the pandemic has been unparalleled, and volumes remain at a very high level.

“For 2022, price prospects for salmon are favourable, with no supply growth expected for the year.”

Europe is by far the largest market for Mowi, thanks to a 69% revenue share. France, Germany and the UK are the main markets for the company’s products in this region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]