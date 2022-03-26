Lukewarm industry reaction to far-reaching proposals for Scottish fishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lukewarm industry reaction to far-reaching proposals for Scottish fishing

By Keith Findlay
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 10:25 am
The government aims to roll out remote electronic monitoring across the fishing fleet.
The government aims to roll out remote electronic monitoring across the fishing fleet.

Fishing chiefs say the Scottish Government has missed an ideal opportunity to deliver “a more agile and responsive system” for managing catch rules.

And they claim new proposals for the future management of the nation’s fisheries “seem more about making the EU’s failed landing obligation (discard ban) work better”.

Holyrood has launched consultations on measures it says will help to ensure sustainable fishing for future generations and make Scotland a world leader in managing stocks.

The proposals include:

  • Additional technical and spatial management measures to reduce catches of unwanted fish and support the fishing industry to avoid bycatch of sensitive marine species such as seabirds, seals and dolphins.
  • Simplifying rules around fish discards that were introduced under the EU Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).
  • Introducing mandatory remote electronic monitoring (REM), which could include the use of cameras, sensors and GPS for “key parts” of the industry in order to make sure fishing activities are sustainable and lawful, while at the same time gathering data to allow for better decision-making.

According to the government, the consultations will help to “shape an environmentally and economically sustainable sector for future generations”.

Views are being sought on both a draft future catching policy and plans to roll out REM across the Scottish fleet.

The same rules would apply to vessels from elsewhere in the UK and overseas fishing in Scottish waters – “ensuring a level playing field for all”.

Fishing trawler leaving Peterhead.

Since 2012 it has been a requirement for all EU and UK fishing vessels 12m (39ft) and over to be fitted with a vessel monitoring system (VMS) which transmits positional data to a satellite and then sends it to a national or international body that monitors vessels’ position, course, speed and other parameters.

Fishing boats may also have an AIS (automatic identification system) on board.

This transmits a ship’s identifier, course and speed to those around it as a safety measure to alert others to their presence and activity, and to avoid collision.

The government’s REM consultation document highlights the emergence of a variety of electronic technologies, over the past decade, which would “support more comprehensive fisheries-dependent data collection”

It says the benefits of REM, first trialled in Scotland in 2008, can be “significant”.

But introducing new technology will come at a cost and it not yet clear who will pay.

The document says: “Different parts of the fishing fleet will have different financial capabilities, and the affordability of REM systems will vary from vessel to vessel and business to business.

“It may be appropriate in some cases for public funding to be provided to support the upfront purchase cost.”

Launching the consultations, which run until June 7, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Fishers and their businesses make a significant contribution to the economic and cultural fabric of our coastal communities.

“Now, more than ever, the spotlight is on the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, which require urgent action in order to deliver change on a significant and long-lasting scale.

“I would urge stakeholders to get involved in these consultations and play a part in securing a sustainable marine environment for future generations.”

The aim is to have the legislation in place by the end of 2022.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “These are detailed documents, which we will be studying closely during the consultation period.

“Leaving the EU allows us to move away from the CFP rules, but the future catching policy consultation looks like a missed opportunity.

“The proposals set out seem more about making the EU’s failed landing obligation work better, rather than designing a new approach to addressing discarding.”

Ms Macdonald added: “The proposals do move us away from the EU’s fatally flawed one-size-fits-all approach, but miss the opportunity to co-design a more agile and responsive system that helps us address the discrepancies between fisheries science with all its uncertainties and what fishermen actually see on our fishing grounds.”

Steve Trent, chief executive of campaign group the Environmental Justice Foundation welcomed a Scottish commitment to the EU’s ban on fish discards, adding: “The use of monitoring on board vessels will be vital in combatting this practice.”

