Energy boss calls for £1,000 grant to help with ‘horrific’ cost rises in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Energy boss calls for £1,000 grant to help with ‘horrific’ cost rises in October

By Erikka Askeland
May 9, 2022, 8:09 am
CEO of ScottishPower Renewables Keith Anderson. Photographed at Whitelee Wind Farm. Pictures by Chris James 2/5/12.
CEO of ScottishPower Renewables Keith Anderson. Photographed at Whitelee Wind Farm. Pictures by Chris James 2/5/12.

Keith Anderson the boss of Scottish Power has called on the UK government to protect housholds from “truly horrific” rises in energy costs coming in October.

The chief executive of the energy supplier has estimated bills faces rise as high as £2,900 per houshold as the next review of energy costs for consumers known as the price cap comes into force.

This compares to bills in January last year that were around £1,000 to £2,900, he said.

He said: “We are more than half way through the next price review period with the regulator which looks at forward prices in the market.

“Already that is indicating the price could go up to £2,900

“But even if things got better and the price only went to £2,500 that is stll a huge and significant impact on customers and consumers.

“If I go back to January 2021 the price of electricity and gas was about £1,000

“If we get to get to £2,900 that is over a 200% rise in the price.”

The UK is facing a  rising cost of living crisis driven largely by increased cost of energy and fuel.

He called for a “significant intervention” in the form of a £1,000 rebate on energy bills which could then be repayed over a ten year period.

“We therefore need a much more significant intervention against the enery butill which is what I am asking for £1,000 to be taken off the bills for October which will go directly to consumers and actually hekp them tackle the real problem which is the cost of their energy.”

He insisted the Glasgow-based energy compant firm has been doing a “huge amount” to help customers already.

The firm supplies gas and electricity to over 5m households and businesses across the UK.

Scottish Power chied executive Keith Anderson

Last year the regulator Ofgem appointed Scottish Power to take on 70,400 domestic customers after smaller rivals Entice Energy and Orbit Energy collapsed as the wholesale cost of energy began to hit suppliers.

He estimated Scottish Power faced increasing losses on the cost of supplying customers and that the coming rise was “way beyond” what his firm or the industry could bear.

“Last year as a company we lost over £260 million selling gas and electricity,” he said.

“We have a £5m hardship fund that goes to help and support customers.

“This rise from £1,000 to £2,900 is way beyone what I can deal with as a company, it is way beyond what the industry can deal with which is why we think it has to be a government and regulatory-backed scheme that can take £1,000 the bill and then we look at the repayment of that money over a ten year period.”

Many UK residents are concerned about how they will keep themselves warm as the cost of energy increases drastically. Photo: macondo/Shutterstock

He estimates repayment could be as low as £40 a year over ten years – although the scheme could also manage these costs in a variety of ways and that it would be “easy” to help the most vulnerable households.

“The scheme I am suggesting leaves them with various options,” he said

“You take the £1,000 off the bill you spread it over ten year period and you look at making it a repayment of £40.

“What that allows us to think about is how much of that repayment does the government help support, how much do we ask better off customers to pay, how much to we ask all customers to pay.

“You could structure it in various ways to help support people.

“You can do some easy, ready-made ways of doing this – you could use the warm home discount so anybody eligible for that can use the scheme, you could use anybody with elegibility for Universal Credit, you could use anybody on a pre-payment metre. They are the people who are hardest hit by this so you direct the money straight to them.”

He initially put the proposals forward to a recent select committee at Westminster

“I said then the consequences will be truly horrific and I will repeat that today.

“On the first week we opened up a new phone line a month ago to help people worried about their bills we had 8,000 phone calls – people really anxious and scared about what they can do.

“I think we will see people self-disconnectng, not loading up their pre payment cards.

“I think we will see a massive increase in the level of debt.

“You will also see a lot of strain and stress on the market becuase how long can they keep going on making a loss year after year doing this – it becomes unsustainable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal