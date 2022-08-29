Scottish retailers seek help to put lid on cost crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish retailers seek help to put lid on cost crisis

By Keith Findlay
August 29, 2022, 12:01 am
The Scottish Retail Consortium wants action to help save shops.
The Scottish Retail Consortium wants action to help save shops.

A leading business group has urged the Scottish Government to introduce measures to protect living standards and help shops keep a lid on price inflation.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) set out a string of suggestions in a 12-page Budget submission – Weathering the Storm – to interim finance secretary John Swinney MSP.

These are:

  • Protect less affluent workers by ruling out increases in Scottish income tax rates.
  • Consider introducing a Scotland-wide shopper stimulus along the lines of Glasgow’s voucher initiative.
  • Rule out any increase in the business rate next spring.
  • Speed up restoration of the level playing field with England on the higher property business rate.
  • Shelve workplace parking levies for the next 18 months.
  • Curb the volume of devolved regulation being implemented or considered.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Once again retail is in the eye of the storm, having just come through two incredibly difficult years of the pandemic.

“Shops are facing into significant cost spikes, whilst customers’ disposable incomes are being eroded by inflation – most notably due to the spike in energy prices.

It’s imperative the upcoming Scottish Budget is used to bolster shops and shoppers ahead of the economic tempest.”

“It’s somewhat perverse that retail, which was among the sectors most impacted by Covid, is once again and so quickly set to bear the consequences of this cost-of-living crunch.

“The indications are that it may be a third consecutive tough Christmas trading period.”

SRC director David Lonsdale.

Mr Lonsdale added: “This costs crunch comes as retail destinations and city centres continue to struggle in terms of shopper footfall, with fewer commuters and business travellers.

“To help Scottish shoppers and storekeepers weather this storm we are suggesting concerted action to pep up consumer confidence and to cut the cost of doing business.

"It's imperative the upcoming Scottish Budget is used to bolster shops and shoppers ahead of the economic tempest."

Shielding plea

“In particular, the focus should be on protecting less affluent workers from income tax rises and shielding retailers from a further hike in the business rate.”

The government is due to unveil its tax and spending plans for 2023-24 later this month.

