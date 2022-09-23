Lochaber smelter’s owner defends economic contribution to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lochaber smelter’s owner defends economic contribution to Scotland

By Keith Findlay and Hannah Carmichael
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:07 am
Business as usual at the UK's only remaining aluminium smelter, in Lochaber.
GFG Alliance has defended its contribution to the economy after the Scottish Government was accused of recklessness over its backing for the firm’s acquisition of an aluminium smelting plant in Lochaber six years ago.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed details of warnings ministers received from a senior official about the deal.

GFG is owned by controversial metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta, who acquired the smelter, just outside Fort William, and two adjacent hydropower plants in 2016.

The taxpayer-backed deal saved the UK’s last aluminium smelter from threatened closure.

It also saved the mothballed Dalzell and Clydebridge steelworks in Lanarkshire and retained steel plate production in Scotland.

The Scottish Government have been reckless, leaving the taxpayer on the hook for millions and throwing the interests of workers to the wind.”

Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie.

At the time, the new owner pledged to save the existing 170 jobs in Lochaber and create another 300 through a £120 million investment in equipment and a wheel manufacturing facility. Hundreds more jobs were to be created through the supply chain.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later presented a special commemorative medal cast from Lochaber aluminium to mark two years of GFG Alliance investing in Scottish industry.

But Mr Gupta is now under investigation for fraud after documents filed at Companies House revealed he paid just £5 towards the £330m deal, leaving taxpayers to finance the rest.

GFG Alliance is also under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, raising fears for the future of the Lochaber plant.

Sanjeev Gupta.
GFG executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta.

The group’s auditors quit last week, claiming they were unable to complete long-overdue accounts.

And a Freedom of Information request has revealed the government was warned its deal with Mr Gupta risked “very significant political, financial, state aid and legal issues”.

Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie raised the issue in a debate on inward investment and trade on Wednesday.

No business case for intervention

Documents published on the government website show advice was issued to ministers, including Ms Sturgeon and deputy first minister John Swinney, by the director of economic development ahead of the deal taking place.

Ministers were told there was “less and poorer quality information than they would have wished to see” about GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel business, and there was not a business case “that sets out a rationale for our intervention”.

‘Major ramifications’

Mr Rennie said: “The Scottish Government have been reckless, leaving the taxpayer on the hook for millions and throwing the interests of workers to the wind.

“We now know the government was warned about the major ramifications of the deal, from environmental clean-up costs to the uncertainty around state aid compliance.

“Despite all of this, the first minister decided to go ahead.

“It smacks of a government which is willing to throw taxpayers and workers under the bus in negotiations with big business.”

The Lochaber smelter from above.

A government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government acted at pace in 2016 to support a transaction… to ensure steel communities in Scotland had a future.

“If the wider group (GFG Alliance) fails to exist and the site is going to be repurposed to a different use then some of those liabilities, for environmental remediation, may then crystallise to the operators of the site currently and to any previous operator of the site.”

A GFG Alliance spokesman said the group’s acquisition of Scottish assets had preserved production and jobs.

He added: “The (Dalzell) plant has continued to operate in challenging circumstances, ensuring plate supplies to vital sectors of the economy, protecting jobs and contributing to the local economy in Lanarkshire.”

