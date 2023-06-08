Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online

The store based at The Green will have its last day of trading on Saturday, June 10.

By Ellie Milne
Hanon storefront in Aberdeen
The independent clothing store will be moving to online only from Saturday. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A independent clothing store in Aberdeen has announced it will be moving its business to online only after more than 30 years of trading.

Hanon, based at The Green, was founded in 1993 as Streethreds before adopting its current name.

The business is known for its house-branded streetwear and for selling a range of apparel no other stores stock in the north-east.

Today, it was announced that the store would close permanently from Saturday due to a “culmination of factors”.

They have said the city centre shop is no longer “viable” as the retail landscape continues to shift.

All trading will move solely online where customers will still be able to order goods straight to their home.

Closing Aberdeen shop ‘not an easy decision’

In a post shared online today, the Hanon team wrote: “Sadly, our Aberdeen shop is closing permanently. All operations are to move entirely online where business will trade as normal.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but is largely enforced due to a culmination of factors outwith our control.

People queuing on The Green in Aberdeen outside the Hanon store.
Keen shoppers queuing outside Hanon for the launch of the Adidas Spezial trainers in September 2018. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“In particular, increased economic pressures exasperated by the pandemic and a shifting retail landscape has meant that conditions are at a point where the shop is no longer viable.”

‘Community championed the shop’

Hanon has become a go-to shopping option for many people in the city over the past three decades.

The store regularly draws in the customers with many queueing for hours to buy the latest trends on offer.

Back in November 2015, a group of north-east shoe collectors camped outside through the wind, rain and snow for three whole days to be one of the first to get their hands on a pair of the limited edition Asics GEL-LYTE IIII x hanon Solstice trainers.

The posts adds: “From 1993 – 2023. From Streethreds to Hanon. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and everyone who supported us over the last three decades, especially the people of Aberdeen and across the north-east.

“Thank you for the friendships and to the community who championed the shop, helping us build a spirit befitting of an independent retailer.”

