Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A independent clothing store in Aberdeen has announced it will be moving its business to online only after more than 30 years of trading.

Hanon, based at The Green, was founded in 1993 as Streethreds before adopting its current name.

The business is known for its house-branded streetwear and for selling a range of apparel no other stores stock in the north-east.

Today, it was announced that the store would close permanently from Saturday due to a “culmination of factors”.

They have said the city centre shop is no longer “viable” as the retail landscape continues to shift.

All trading will move solely online where customers will still be able to order goods straight to their home.

Closing Aberdeen shop ‘not an easy decision’

In a post shared online today, the Hanon team wrote: “Sadly, our Aberdeen shop is closing permanently. All operations are to move entirely online where business will trade as normal.

“It was not an easy decision to take, but is largely enforced due to a culmination of factors outwith our control.

“In particular, increased economic pressures exasperated by the pandemic and a shifting retail landscape has meant that conditions are at a point where the shop is no longer viable.”

‘Community championed the shop’

Hanon has become a go-to shopping option for many people in the city over the past three decades.

The store regularly draws in the customers with many queueing for hours to buy the latest trends on offer.

Back in November 2015, a group of north-east shoe collectors camped outside through the wind, rain and snow for three whole days to be one of the first to get their hands on a pair of the limited edition Asics GEL-LYTE IIII x hanon Solstice trainers.

The posts adds: “From 1993 – 2023. From Streethreds to Hanon. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and everyone who supported us over the last three decades, especially the people of Aberdeen and across the north-east.

“Thank you for the friendships and to the community who championed the shop, helping us build a spirit befitting of an independent retailer.”