Law firm Brodies announces change at the top

Law firm Brodies will have a new managing partner from May 1 2024.

Stephen Goldie, currently head of litigation at the £100 million-plus annual income business is taking over the hotseat from Nick Scott.

Brodies said highlights of Mr Scott’s time at the helm included it opening an office in Inverness.

New offices have also opened in London and Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the firm has grown to more than 100 partners and 800 staff.

Reporting 2022-23 results earlier this year, Brodies said it had become the first law firm headquartered in Scotland to achieve annual income of more than £100m.

Current managing partner stepping down for ‘personal and positive’ reasons

Mr Scott joined Brodies in 1999, becoming a partner in 2001.

He has spent nearly 20 years in management roles at the firm and been managing partner since May 2018.

His decision to step away from the top job – and the whole legal profession – is “entirely personal and positive”, he said.

He added: “I now plan to spend time doing some of the things which I haven’t been able to do whilst my priority has been our firm and its people.

“I am extremely proud of what our partners and our colleagues have achieved, and the work they have delivered on behalf of our clients.

“I know that under Stephen’s leadership that progress will continue.”

To be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024-2027 strategic plans is a privilege.” Stephen Goldie, Brodies

Mr Goldie joined Brodies in 2002, became a partner in 2007 and took on the role of practice area leader for the litigation practice in 2016.

The firm’s next managing partner said Brodies has made “exceptional” progress under Mr Scott’s leadership,

He continued: “To be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024-2027 strategic plans is a privilege.”

Two more promotions at Brodies

In other changes at the firm, partner Louise Shiels is stepping up to lead the firm’s disputes practice.

And partner Marion MacInnes will succeed Bruce Stephen as practice area leader for banking and finance.

Brodies chairwoman Christine O’Neill said: “Clients and colleagues alike will benefit from Stephen’s ambition and enthusiasm, and in the skill and experience that Louise and Marion will bring to their respective practice areas.”

Brodies is the largest law firm headquartered in Scotland measured by income, directory rankings and lawyer numbers.

It has offices in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

The firm opened its Inverness office during 2022, relocating its most northerly team from Dingwall to the Highland capital five years after establishing a base in the north.