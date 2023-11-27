Law firm Brodies announces change at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Scotland business

Law firm Brodies announces change at the top

Stephen Goldie will replace Nick Scott as managing partner in May.

By Keith Findlay
Stephen Goldie, who has been chosen to lead Brodies as managing partner.
Stephen Goldie, who has been chosen to lead Brodies as managing partner. Image: Brodies

Law firm Brodies will have a new managing partner from May 1 2024.

Stephen Goldie, currently head of litigation at the £100 million-plus annual income business is taking over the hotseat from Nick Scott.

Brodies said highlights of Mr Scott’s time at the helm included it opening an office in Inverness.

New offices have also opened in London and Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the firm has grown to more than 100 partners and 800 staff.

Reporting 2022-23 results earlier this year, Brodies said it had become the first law firm headquartered in Scotland to achieve annual income of more than £100m.

Current managing partner stepping down for ‘personal and positive’ reasons

Mr Scott  joined Brodies in 1999, becoming a partner in 2001.

He has spent nearly 20 years in management roles at the firm and been managing partner since May 2018.

His decision to step away from the top job – and the whole legal profession – is “entirely personal and positive”, he said.

Brodies' outgoing managing partner Nick Scott.
Brodies’ outgoing managing partner Nick Scott. Image: Brodies

He added: “I now plan to spend time doing some of the things which I haven’t been able to do whilst my priority has been our firm and its people.

“I am extremely proud of what our partners and our colleagues have achieved, and the work they have delivered on behalf of our clients.

“I know that under Stephen’s leadership that progress will continue.”

To be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024-2027 strategic plans is a privilege.”

Stephen Goldie, Brodies

Mr Goldie joined Brodies in 2002, became a partner in 2007 and took on the role of practice area leader for the litigation practice in 2016.

The firm’s next managing partner said Brodies has made “exceptional” progress under Mr Scott’s leadership,

He continued:  “To be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024-2027 strategic plans is a privilege.”

Two more promotions at Brodies

In other changes at the firm, partner Louise Shiels is stepping up to lead the firm’s disputes practice.

And partner Marion MacInnes will succeed Bruce Stephen as practice area leader for banking and finance.

Brodies chairwoman Christine O’Neill said: “Clients and colleagues alike will benefit from Stephen’s ambition and enthusiasm, and in the skill and experience that Louise and Marion will bring to their respective practice areas.”

Brodies is the largest law firm headquartered in Scotland measured by income, directory rankings and lawyer numbers.

It has offices in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

The firm opened its Inverness office during 2022, relocating  its most northerly team from Dingwall to the Highland capital five years after establishing a base in the north.

