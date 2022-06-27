Your Money: How to keep yourself safe from online scammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: How to keep yourself safe from online scammers

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Pensioner holding a bank card in his hand

Online scams are on the rise so here’s a few tips on how to stay safe on your devices.

Email scams

These are among the most common techniques employed by fraudsters. You may receive an email offering a sum of money in return for helping someone to move their money to another account, or overseas. These phishing emails are designed to trick you into revealing personal information or passwords, and pharming emails lead you to a convincing website in order to access your information.

Watch you're not an easy catch for the online fraudsters.
Never click on links or open attachments from an unsolicited email and be sure to check if the sender’s email address matches the website address of the organisation it says it’s from. Be wary if the email addresses you in the general sense, such as “Dear customer” and avoid emails with a sense of urgency, asking you to act immediately. Beware of emails with poor grammar and spelling mistakes, and never share personally identifiable information, including banking and credit card information, your birth date, and insurance numbers. To protect yourself from any malware, regularly update your devices with antivirus software.

Online dating scams

These can occur through online dating websites, but can also be initiated via social media or email. Scammers may express strong emotions for you in a relatively short period of time and suggest you move the relationship away from the website to a more private channel, such as phone, email, or instant messaging. Once they’ve gained your trust, they might ask for money and gifts, even your banking or credit card details.

Think twice when sending money to someone you’ve never met in person. Some key ways to spot a scammer is if their internet dating profile or social media page are not consistent with what they tell you, or they ask for money, gifts, or the details of your bank account or credit card details.

Shopping scams

If you spot a great online offer which is too good to be true, it probably is.

Make sure the website has “https” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Even then, the site could be unreliable. Read reviews about the quality of the merchandise, and make sure you’re not buying cheap and/or counterfeit goods.

Scammers use sophisticated methods for parting you from your cash.

Use secure, traceable transactions when making payments for goods and services. Credit cards have significant fraud protection built in but some payment methods do not. Be wary of free trial offers. Before you agree to a free trial, research the company and read the cancellation policy. And always review your monthly statements for charges you don’t recognise.

Impersonation scams

To uphold your privacy and online security, protect your social media accounts as you would your banking or email account.

To avoid Facebook impersonation scams, do not accept friend requests from strangers or share your password with others. When logging in, use two-factor authentication and avoid connecting to public and free Wi-Fi networks. Keep your browser and apps updated, and for an additional layer of security use proactive cybersecurity software.

Scams on rife on social media these days.
Money flipping scams are increasing on social media, where profiles show luxury goods with the promise to deposit money into an account. The scammer may pose as a bank or luxury retailer, and talk about investment opportunities. Social media is a popular medium for these types of scams, especially on platforms with the ability to direct message people who aren’t mutual followers.

The above tips are from Karen Jordaan, head of UK at global digital payments company WorldRemit.

