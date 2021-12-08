Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MAP: Get your fill of festive cheer with these Christmas lights in north and north east

By Nicola Sinclair
December 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 11:59 am
Christmas lights
Soak up some Christmas magic with these light displays across north and north east. Shutterstock ID 1546421192

Looking to capture some Christmas magic? Use our interactive map to discover Christmas lights across the north and north east.

Union Street, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Union Street is well into the festive spirit with an array of Christmas lights.  The Granite mile has a vast collection of multi-coloured decorations running its entire length.

Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Market Square, Stonehaven

A huge Christmas tree forms the centrepiece of Stonehaven’s festive light display in the town centre.

The town house tree, Broad Street, Peterhead.

Drummers Corner, Peterhead

Peterhead has a bright Christmas tree displayed in the middle of the town centre accompanied by lots of other smaller trees which have been attached outside shops like Clinton Cards.  There is also a tree at the townhouse on Broad Street.  The lifeboat crew have also been busy with their very own Christmas tree made out of fishing creels which can be found at their base at West Pier.

 

Mya Leone and Alicia Troup swith on the Ellon Christmas tree light in the town centre last year.</p> <p>

Bridge Street, Ellon

Ellon town centre hosts the main Christmas display with a festive tree lighting it up.

Santa during a previous visit to Fraserburgh.

Broad Street, Fraserburgh

The Christmas lights in Fraserburgh have been shining since the end of November.  A new 32 ft tree with LED lights takes pride of place on the town’s Broad Street.

Bellfield Park, Inverness

Bellfield Park is a perfect family day out this Christmas. There are colourful illuminated animals, a twinkly sleigh, a Christmas tree maze and even a giant advent calendar.

Bellfield Park, Inverness. Photo supplied by High Life Highland.

Santa arrives in Lerwick by… lifeboat?

It was festivities with a twist at the Lerwick switch-on on December 4, as Santa sailed into town. The big man swapped his sleigh for a lifeboat as guest of honour at the Living Lerwick Christmas Parade.

Thurso town square

Thurso’s Christmas tree was only in place for one night before Storm Arwen whirled in and blew it over. Undeterred, the community volunteers got the tree back up and ready for the town fun day and lights switch-on last weekend.

Christmas lights
Christmas lights in Thurso town square. Photo by Grant Coghill

Kirkwall’s Norwegian prize

Communities across Orkney came together last weekend for the switching on of the Christmas lights. Pride of place is the tree outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall. For 30 years, the people of Norway have gifted a Christmas tree to Orkney in what the council convenor called a “gesture of friendship and exchange”.

Nairn’s BYO… bauble

A fun spin on bring your own bottle. Nairn Business Improvement District launched BYOB, asking local children to decorate and donate their own Christmas bauble. The lovely homemade decorations will be added to the town’s Christmas trees.

Christmas lights
Homemade decorations on Nairn’s Christmas trees. Picture supplied by Iona Gibson for Nairn BID

An umbrella parade in Wick…

Hundreds of beautifully decorated umbrellas lined the streets of Wick on Saturday for their annual Christmas lights event. Each year, local volunteers invite kids to decorate an umbrella and join a procession to the Market Square, where Mr and Mrs Claus turn on the lights.

… and a reindeer parade in Portree

Meanwhile, over in Portree, a reindeer parade marked the start of festivities. The ‘Christmas extravaganza’ was led by the pipe band and included Santa’s grotto, inflatable fun and Christmas food and drink.

Dornoch is picture-perfect

Dornoch in Sutherland geared up for festivities with a Christmas market, mince pies and carols in the cathedral.

Festive Dornoch picture by Alex Grant – @a_d_grantly on Instagram.

