MAP: Get your fill of festive cheer with these Christmas lights in north and north east

Looking to capture some Christmas magic? Use our interactive map to discover Christmas lights across the north and north east.

Union Street, Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Union Street is well into the festive spirit with an array of Christmas lights. The Granite mile has a vast collection of multi-coloured decorations running its entire length.

Market Square, Stonehaven

A huge Christmas tree forms the centrepiece of Stonehaven’s festive light display in the town centre.

Drummers Corner, Peterhead

Peterhead has a bright Christmas tree displayed in the middle of the town centre accompanied by lots of other smaller trees which have been attached outside shops like Clinton Cards. There is also a tree at the townhouse on Broad Street. The lifeboat crew have also been busy with their very own Christmas tree made out of fishing creels which can be found at their base at West Pier.

Bridge Street, Ellon

Ellon town centre hosts the main Christmas display with a festive tree lighting it up.

Broad Street, Fraserburgh

The Christmas lights in Fraserburgh have been shining since the end of November. A new 32 ft tree with LED lights takes pride of place on the town’s Broad Street.

Bellfield Park, Inverness

Bellfield Park is a perfect family day out this Christmas. There are colourful illuminated animals, a twinkly sleigh, a Christmas tree maze and even a giant advent calendar.

Santa arrives in Lerwick by… lifeboat?

It was festivities with a twist at the Lerwick switch-on on December 4, as Santa sailed into town. The big man swapped his sleigh for a lifeboat as guest of honour at the Living Lerwick Christmas Parade.

Thurso town square

Thurso’s Christmas tree was only in place for one night before Storm Arwen whirled in and blew it over. Undeterred, the community volunteers got the tree back up and ready for the town fun day and lights switch-on last weekend.

Kirkwall’s Norwegian prize

Communities across Orkney came together last weekend for the switching on of the Christmas lights. Pride of place is the tree outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall. For 30 years, the people of Norway have gifted a Christmas tree to Orkney in what the council convenor called a “gesture of friendship and exchange”.

Nairn’s BYO… bauble

A fun spin on bring your own bottle. Nairn Business Improvement District launched BYOB, asking local children to decorate and donate their own Christmas bauble. The lovely homemade decorations will be added to the town’s Christmas trees.

An umbrella parade in Wick…

Hundreds of beautifully decorated umbrellas lined the streets of Wick on Saturday for their annual Christmas lights event. Each year, local volunteers invite kids to decorate an umbrella and join a procession to the Market Square, where Mr and Mrs Claus turn on the lights.

… and a reindeer parade in Portree

Meanwhile, over in Portree, a reindeer parade marked the start of festivities. The ‘Christmas extravaganza’ was led by the pipe band and included Santa’s grotto, inflatable fun and Christmas food and drink.

Dornoch is picture-perfect

Dornoch in Sutherland geared up for festivities with a Christmas market, mince pies and carols in the cathedral.