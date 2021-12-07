Where can you find Santa in the north and north east this year?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa is coming – and here are some of the places you can see him in the north and north east.

From a wilderness encounter in the Highlands that might include an appearance from Rudolph, to visiting some of the north east’s historic castles, Santa is going to be busy.

To help you find the closest Santa pit stop, we’ve put together a handy map of some of the locations around Aberdeen, the Highlands and Moray where you can meet Santa.

The list below gives you a few details of the locations.

Aberdeenshire

BA Country Store Santa’s Grotto Drive-Thru – Nov 27-Dec 24 (£10-15)

Outside BA Country store in Lyne of Skene, you can take a drive through a series of Christmas displays, greeted by some of Santa’s elves and furry friends.

Crathes Christmas at the Castle – Dec 9-24 (£8-18)

If you like a little history with your Christmas, Crathes Castle & Garden is hosting a Christmas at the Castle event from Dec 9-24, 4 pm-7 pm.

Drum Castle – Dec 19, 22-23 (£10)

Santa is also making a stop at Drum Castle before heading north: You can catch him on-site from Dec 19 and the 22-23.

Macdonald Pittodrie House – Dec 12, 19

Or, have afternoon tea at Santa’s Grotto at Macdonald Pittodrie House on Dec 12 or 19, from 2pm-5pm.

Brave Community Woodland Grotto – Dec 11 (£2-5)

For those of you in and around Peterhead, you can swing by Santa’s Grotto at the Brave Community Woodland. Santa will be here on Saturday, Dec 11 from 1 pm-8pm.

Santa is coming to the woods and yesterday evening we tried out some of the lights – it looks amazing. Book a ticket… Posted by The Brave Community Woodland on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Inverurie Farmers Market – Dec 11

Take a chance to see the big man in his element at the reins of his trusty sleigh at the Inverurie Farmers Market.

Aberdeen

Cafe Ahoy! – Dec 18 (£8.50-13.50)

Start off the morning with a tasty breakfast and a toy at Cafe Ahoy! for Breakfast with Santa on Dec 18. The event runs from 10 am-noon.

Breakfast with Santa at the Northern Bar – (£5)

Santa will be making a pit stop at the Northern Bar in Aberdeen on Friday, Dec 10 for a quick bite to eat.

The Highlands and Moray

Highland Hospice Santa’s Grotto – Dec 16-17 (suggested £6 donation)

Entrance to the Inverness event has a suggested £6 donation, but slots are filling up fast. There are still a few times available to see Santa on Thurs and Friday, Dec 16-17.

Dobbies Santa’s Quiet Grotto – Dec 10 (£11.99)

If your little ones have any additional needs, Dobbies in Inverness is hosting Santa’s Quiet Grotto on Friday, Dec 10. You can book a 15-minute slot ahead of time.

Wildwoodz Winterwoodz – Dec 13-22 (£11-17.50)

Travel deep in the forest at Wildwoodz Adventure Park to find a postbox with a magical link straight to Santa at the North Pole.

🎄Availability check for Winterwoodz 2021🎄Monday 13th – 3.00, 5.30, 7.00 and 7.30 (space for groups with one… Posted by WinterWoodz on Sunday, 5 December 2021

Highland Wildlife Park – Dec 11, 12, 18, 19 (from £21.79)

For animal lovers in the north, Highland Wildlife Park is hosting Santa’s Highland Storytime on the two weekends before Christmas.

Grantown East Santa’s Grotto – Dec 11

Stop by and take a ride on the polar express mini railway at Grantown East Highland Heritage and Cultural Centre.

Inverness Culloden Rotary Club – Dec 2-19

You can also catch Santa making his rounds around Inverness throughout December. See our helpful list of where to find Santa in Inverness this year, and when.

Almost back to normal

Although many events are starting to return to the calendar, the Covid-19 pandemic is still causing disruptions.

When booking, be sure to check the details of your chosen event and make sure to follow all of the organiser’s safety recommendations.