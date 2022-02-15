January nursery inspection reports: The last batch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have been looking at more nursery ratings for childcare facilities across the north and north-east.

The Care Inspectorate, the watchdog for care services, uses a six-point evaluation scale with excellent being a six.

Inspectors gave the businesses below mostly “adequate” gradings – but in most cases, parents were very positive.

In recent weeks we have also looked at good and very good graded reports for the north and north-east.

Does your local nursery feature? And what did the inspectors think of it?

Helen Bone childminder, Inverurie

The watchdog has ordered this north-east childminder to improve.

The Care Inspectorate visited Inverurie-based Helen Bone in December and subsequently graded the service as adequate.

Officials also ordered the childminder to make sure every youngster under her care had a dedicated care plan.

Parents who spoke to the Care Inspectorate said they liked the service and wished they had discovered it sooner.

One said: “I love that my child can experience a homely environment and has the chance to relax after school. We have used other services in the past and wish we had found Helen sooner.”

The inspection report said: “From the evidence gathered, we evaluated this quality indicator as adequate. We found strengths just outweigh weaknesses.

“We observed interactions between the childminder and children to be caring and respectful.

“Children were confident around the childminder, approaching her to share their needs and be part of their play. Children were responded to in a nurturing way and cuddles and comfort given, which supported them feel safe and secure.”

Cuddlies Childminding, Portlethen

A watchdog has recommended a north-east childminder develop her knowledge and skills.

The Care Inspectorate visited Cuddlies Childminding in Portlethen and completed their inspection in December last year.

Officials graded the quality of care and environment as adequate with the quality of management labelled weak.

Inspectors saw children’s hands being wiped instead of washed using soap and water. The childminder did not wear gloves to change babies.

They did note children were “confident and happy” and childminder knew the children well.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “The childminder should continue to improve the service by: a) developing her knowledge and skills through ongoing training and by reading and implementing relevant best practice guidance; b) identify how new learning has been put into practice and review the impact on children’s care and experiences.”

It also recommended that the childminder should “systematically quality assure” in consultation with parents.

Banana Moon Day Nursery, Westhill

The watchdog decided this north-east nursery was adequate.

Westhill-based Banana Moon’s received a “good” grade for its care. Inspectors said the quality of environment, staffing and management were adequate.

Staff gave parents detailed information about their children at handover times and could use a smartphone app stay up-to-date.

The Care Inspectorate said the nursery manager should develop a quality assurance and monitoring system and encourage independent play among the children.

The report said: “Staff interactions with children were kind and nurturing, especially for the younger children.

“Strong attachments had been formed between some staff and children, supporting children’s confidence and feeling of inclusion.”

Bower Busy Bees Early Learning Centre, Wick

Inspectors have graded this north nursery largely adequate following an unannounced visit.

The Care Inspectorate visited Bower Busy Bees on November 12 last year and graded its quality of care, staffing and management as adequate.

Its quality of environment is good.

The service is in a converted farm steading with two main rooms and a third room upstairs.

Children can also access a large outdoor play area.

Inspectors spoke to parents who praised the childcare service and one said: “We absolutely love the nursery. The staff are so supportive of my daughter and her development and the outdoor element is amazing.”

The Care Inspectorate praised the service’s outdoor area.

It said: “A well-resourced outdoor space which was located across from the nursery building allowed children to explore a natural environment, which provided opportunities for active, energetic play as well as providing access to fresh air.”

