Golf: Ross McConnachie wants to help Elgin Golf Club go from strength to strength after joining as head pro from Deeside

Deeside professional Ross McConnachie is returning north to be the head pro at Elgin Golf Club.

Ross, originally from Moray, is going back to his roots after spending a year at Bieldside following Frank Coutts’ retirement – and previous spells in Spain, Peterculter and Drumoig.

“I am delighted to be appointed Elgin head professional”, said Ross, 38.

“It’s a fantastic club which is in a great position and, having grown up in Lossiemouth, I will also be closer to family, friends and loved ones.

“Elgin general manager John Duguid and the committee have impressed me and are very pro-active.

“I am relishing the chance to work with them to drive the club forward.

“I know some of the Elgin members, so it will be great to catch up with them and meet the rest of the membership.

“Elgin already have a full-length driving range, a great short game area and putting green, but they are looking at investing in an indoor simulator and I will be bringing the indoor putting studio, which should be operational soon.

“I am fortunate that current assistant pro Ben Munro is staying on so we can hit the ground running.

“I’ve known Ben for a number of years. It will be great to work together.

“It’s a shame to leave Deeside after such a short time, but in that period we have made a good transition to a new working model.

“The club is in a great place for the next professional to take over.

“Deeside is a brilliant club, great people and superb facilities.”

Elgin captain Ian Savage said: “We are delighted to have secured Ross’ services and his appointment is highly significant for our club.

“We are ambitious and I am convinced Ross will develop all aspects of our golfing experience.

“Ross will certainly be made to feel at home when he joins the team in March.”

Deeside vice-captain Simon Cruickshank said: “We are disappointed to lose Ross after such a short time but we wish him every success at Elgin.”

Last chance to take part in Deeside Golf Week’s 72-hole stableford

Time is running out to win a golf holiday at the Royal Deeside Golf Week this season.

Two winning players will enjoy six nights at the Tor Na Coille Hotel near Banchory, but entries must be made before Monday, February 28.

The 72-hole tournament, in its 19th year, will played in a Stableford format at Aboyne, Ballater, Braemar and Banchory from July 24-30 at a cost of only £150.

Prizes for ladies and gents will be awarded by division for each course and for the full tournament.

For more details, see www.royaldeesidegolfweek.co.uk

Banff course to host North-East District showpiece

Duff House Royal will stage the North-East District’s flagship strokeplay event this season.

The Kings Links Golf Centre North-east Open will be at the Banff course on August 13-14.

The Simmers Trophy will be played at Cruden Bay the following weekend.

Newburgh will host the Phillips Trophy on Sunday, May 22.

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT FIXTURES 2022

APRIL

24 – Paul Lawrie North-east Future Junior Tour, round one, Portlethen.

MAY

1 – Scottish Area Team Championship, Renfrewshire.

8 – Paul Lawrie North-east Future Junior Tour, round two, Newmachar.

22 – Phillips Trophy, Newburgh.

JUNE

5 – Scottish Area Team Championship, Lanarkshire.

11 – Journal Cup, Ballater.

12 – Jaffray Cup, Ballater.

30 – Paul Lawrie North-east Future Junior Tour, round three, Cruden Bay.

JULY

10 – Scottish Area Team Championship, Argyll & Bute.

21 – Paul Lawrie North-East Boys Championship, Under-14 Championship, Inverallochy.

AUGUST

13-14 – Kings Links Golf Centre North-east Open, Duff House Royal.

21 – Simmers Trophy, Cruden Bay. Paul Lawrie North-East Future Junior Tour Final, Deeside.

SEPTEMBER

2-4 – Scottish Men’s Area Team Championship Finals, Powfoot.

10-11 – Scottish Boys’ Area Team Championship, Gleddoch.

11 – Evening Express Champion of Champions Finals, Kemnay.