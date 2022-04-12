‘I never would have made it to Aberdeen’: Sullivan family said Dr Gray’s made the difference in latest birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

‘I never would have made it to Aberdeen’: Sullivan family said Dr Gray’s made the difference in latest birth

By Garrett Stell
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
The Sullivans with the new baby
Zoe Sullivan says she "never would have made it to Aberdeen," to give birth.

Even with the experience of eleven kids already under her belt, number 12 could have caused problems for Lossiemouth mum Zoe if she had been forced to travel to Aberdeen.

Zoe Sullivan, of Britain’s Biggest Family fame, said that her newest daughter’s birth –from contraction to delivery – lasted about 40 minutes.

She was able to deliver at Dr Gray’s Hospital on Thursday evening in Elgin, and the process was so easy that she suggested to the midwives “Let’s do it again!”

Baby Sullivan in a peach blanket
Baby Florence was delivered at Dr Gray’s in Elgin. 

But Dr Gray’s has faced cuts to its maternity services, meaning many hopeful parents have to travel to Aberdeen to deliver.

And Zoe could have been in the same boat. After a brief scare during labour, she said her day could have turned out very differently if Dr Gray’s hadn’t been an option.

Sullivan family a ‘prime example’ of the benefits of Dr Gray’s

The family’s newest addition, Florence, was born at 6:22 pm, and Zoe said that she went into labour somewhere around 5:45 pm.

“I’m just so grateful that I got to have her at Dr Gray’s.

“So she was literally like 40 minutes. I never would have made it to Aberdeen. So this is the prime example of the situation that we’re in, is that some people will not make it.”

Zoe even said that there was a brief moment when there might have been cause for a transfer. At one point, the midwives noticed meconium – essentially an infant’s first poop – in her water.

It normally comes after delivery, but can cause problems if the baby passes it in the womb and then breathes it in.

Zoe said that it could have been a sign that she’d need to go to Aberdeen, but the midwives on staff at Dr Gray’s knew exactly what to do for the Sullivan Family.

“Nothing fazes them at all. As soon as there was meconium in the water they sprang straight into action.

“This is why I’ve said time and time again… there’s no reason for Gray’s to be downgraded. We have the best, we have just a fantastic team as anywhere.

“I’d trust them with my life and they know exactly what they’re doing.”

A lot can happen between Elgin and Aberdeen

The drive from Dr Gray’s and Aberdeen can take the better part of two hours. And that’s without factoring in traffic or the high stress of rushing to deliver a baby.

Earlier this year, another local mum shared her traumatic experience of having to deliver in a lay-by on the A96.

Andrea Naylor had originally planned to deliver her baby at Dr Gray’s. During her labour, however, she was deemed “high-risk” and transferred to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The ambulance didn’t make it in time and had to pull over for Mrs Naylor to deliver en route.

A decade-long wait for full services at Dr Gray’s

Dr Gray’s was downgraded from a consultant-led to midwife-led maternity services in 2018. Because of the change, all “high-risk” births in the area are transferred to Aberdeen.

That means that not everyone has the option of delivering at Dr Gray’s the way the Sullivan family did.

Decision-makers at the time called it a temporary downgrade due to staff shortages.

But campaigners have been battling ever since to see full services restored.

This month, after a long stretch without any definitive timeline, Health Secretary Hamza Yousaf warned it could be a decade before a consultant-led maternity unit returns to Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

Dream of Ellon skate park moves step closer with asset transfer bid

Nursery inspection reports: How does the childcare in your area rate?

Is your school full? Use our searchable tables to find out

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]