Nursery inspection reports: How does the childcare in your area rate?

We have been looking at the nursery ratings for childcare facilities across the north.

The Care Inspectorate, the watchdog for care services, uses a six-point evaluation scale with excellent being a six.

The majority of the ratings for childcare premises across Moray and the Highlands in March are good.

Last month, we featured reports for nurseries, childminders and other premises from across the north and north-east.

Whether your precious little one is off to nursery or a childminder it is important to know how the watchdog rates them.

We have gathered all of March’s reports from the Care Inspectorate for the north and one list.

Did your local nursery feature? And what did the inspectors think of it?

Naomi Ward childminding, Fochabers

A Moray childminder has made improvements set out by a watchdog following an inspection.

Naomi Ward operates from her home in the village of Fochabers and can look a maximum of six children.

She uses her living room, dining room, kitchen and a garden with a new summerhouse.

The childminder was made to improve the children’s personal plans following a previous inspection and this had been completed.

The inspector spoke to parents who were happy with the childminder and the changes she had made as a result of the previous inspection in December last year.

One parent said: “Naomi is really trying to make the changes. We are really happy. Naomi is almost like extended family.”

The Care Inspectorate said the personal plans had been handed out to parents to fill in.

It said: “New contracts had been issued and returned by parents.

“Information to support children’s health, wellbeing and safety had been reviewed and updated.

“We discussed further developing young children’s personal plans with more information about their daily routines to support a continuity of care from home.”

Auldearn Primary School Nursery, Nairn

A north nursery has been rated as good following a visit from Care Inspectorate officials.

Auldearn Primary School Nursery is run by Highland Council and is in a new building.

It includes two playrooms and there is also access to a garden area.

The Care Inspectorate carried out their unannounced visit on February 2 this year.

Auldearn nursery’s quality of care and management were both graded as good.

The inspection report said staff felt the management supported them and the headteacher would spend time working in the nursery.

It also said there was good communication with parents.

The document said: “Staff had made good use of online communication with parents and carers, which helped maintain relationships, especially when parents were unable to come into the nursery on a regular basis.

“Parents we spoke with told us they received regular updates and photos of what the children had been doing.

“This helped them feel involved in how their child spent their time in nursery.”

