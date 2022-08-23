Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City and Shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City and Shire

By Calum Petrie
August 23, 2022, 10:23 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:19 pm
With the summer holidays (finally) over, we have a selection of your Back to School snaps.
More than 60,000 children set off for their first day of the new school year in Aberdeen City and Shire today.

We asked readers to share snaps of their children going back to school or starting school.

We’ve been sent some fantastic pictures of boys and girls looking smart and excited in their uniforms – with more continuing to arrive.

Here’s a selection below – and we’ll add more as and when they come in.

Back to school in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Alivia Richards, P4, Brimmond Primary School.

 

Amy and Bethany Melvin, S3 and S5, Aboyne Academy.

 

Daniel Melvin, P7, Lumphanan Primary.

 

Ashton Alexander Mewse, P3, Brimmond Primary School.

 

Johan and Ilse Petrie, P7 and P5, Balmedie School.

 

Anwita, P7 and Archith, P1, Westhill Primary School.

 

Hayden Calder, P1, Lochpots School. Fraserburgh.

 

Joe Conlon, P1, Gordon Schools, Huntly.

 

Logan Johnston, P1, Kirkhill Primary School.

 

Jacob and Cora Ellis, P3 and P1, Fernielea School.

 

Zachary Mason, P5, Heathryburn Primary School.

 

Finnley Mason, P3, Heathryburn Primary School.

 

Mitchell Matthews, P1, Stoneywood Primary.

 

Eva Mclaren, P1, Portlethen Primary.

 

Tara Gray, S1, Lochside Academy.

 

Matthew Gray, S4, Lochside Academy.

 

Luke Mcnairn, S1, Lochside Academy.

 

Tia Watson, nursery, Lochpots School, Fraserburgh.

More Back to School news

Back to school: Young Myles follows in family’s footsteps at Kaimhill

And they’re off: Excitement and tears for Highland’s new primary ones

Which schools in the north and north-east won’t be reopening this year?

