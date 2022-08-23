Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash on the A82 near Ballachulish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following two-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road near Ballachulish.

The incident occurred just before 10am today, when two cars collided near thejunction with the B863 Kinlochleven road.

Police and emergency services were in attendance at the scene and a woman was taken to Bedford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10am on Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, officers were called to a two car crash on the A82 at the junction with the B863, Glencoe.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed but re-opened 90 minutes later.

“One person was taken to Belford Hospital, Fort William.”

CLEAR✅⌚️11:33#A82 Ballachulish The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier collision#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoad — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 23, 2022