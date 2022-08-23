‘Simply not good enough’: Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

‘Simply not good enough’: Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch meeting

By David Proctor
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
The abandoned school foundations at Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Picture by Ben Hendry.
The abandoned school foundations at Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Picture by Ben Hendry.

Parents have made a heartfelt plea to councillors as they prepare to decide the fate of a new Aberdeen school.

Local authority money chiefs have suggested a months-long delay at the Riverbank Primary School building site.

The Press and Journal first told that construction workers and equipment left the site at the end of July.

Councillors could decide to delay the £36.2 million Tillydrone project, which only has foundations at the moment.

Tools were downed at the site of Aberdeen City Council's new Tillydrone School after the concrete foundations were laid. Picture, taken in July 2022, by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.
Tools were downed at the site of the new Tillydrone School after the concrete foundations were laid. Picture taken in July 2022, by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Plea before full council gathering

Now the Riverbank Parent Council has delivered a hard-hitting letter to every councillor in Aberdeen before tomorrow’s (Wednesday) full meeting of the council.

The letter, which was sent out this afternoon, urges elected officials in the “strongest possible terms, to restart work at the new Riverbank Primary School site immediately.”

Members of the parent council have said that any further hold-up to the school build will be “damaging and far-reaching” for children in Tillydrone.

The letter said: “The view of the Parent Council is that the impact of this delay will be damaging and far-reaching, and will force parents of senior primary pupils to tell them that they will never have the chance to learn in a brand new, state-of-the-art building, despite the council promising that that would happen.

“The delay, therefore, is simply not good enough.”

An impression of the proposed replacement Riverbank School in Tillydrone.

‘Not too late’ to restart Riverbank School construction

Riverbank Parent Council has called for councillors to “listen to common sense” before deciding the school’s fate.

They insist it is “not too late for councillors to do the right thing” by bringing back construction crews.

Their letter said: “The parent council has done its research and would like to highlight that we fully appreciate the huge pressures facing the council. But we hope that councillors will listen to common sense, and accept that there are very real risks attached to retendering the remaining work.

“It is not too late for councillors to do the right thing. Not just because parents are calling for it but because it is becoming increasingly clear that it is the right and responsible thing to do.”

Building of the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone could be halted for months - as the council gets to grips with the soaring costs of major projects. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.
Building of the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone could be halted for months – as the council gets to grips with the soaring costs of major projects. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Construction delays

Workers at the Tillydrone site downed tools earlier in the summer, with concrete foundations simply left behind locked gates.

The Riverbank Parent Council called for a public meeting to discuss the issues with the build.

It was also claimed that a contract for the Tillydrone project was not signed.

A decision on the project was due to be made at the start of this month, but this was delayed by councillors. 

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar even travelled to Aberdeen last week to meet campaigners fighting for the new school.

The proposed price of the school has increased by more than a third – nearly £10m.

Covid, the war in Ukraine and Brexit are being blamed for soaring prices in construction.

Aberdeen City Council’s resources director Steve Whyte has suggested a pause, lasting at least four to six months. This would allow the council to go back to the market to look for a better price.

The hold-up has a knock-on effect on nearby St Peter’s RC Primary too. Pupils there will move to the existing Riverbank School after it is upgraded.

