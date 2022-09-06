RGU university staff to strike on first week of term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Gordon University university staff have voted to strike on the first week of the new academic term.

Unison members at RGU have voted by a margin of 79% to reject the 3% pay offer.

They will join staff from Glasgow University, Glasgow Caledonia University and Edinburgh Napier University.

They will all strike for five days.

University of Aberdeen staff did not meet the 50% turnout threshold to strike, despite the majority voting for it.

Wages not keeping up with inflation

The industrial action comes after a long period of pay disputes in the University sector.

According to the Universities and Colleges Employers Association, from 2009-2019, the rate of pay in higher education has decreased by 17% when adjusted for inflation.

In 2020, there was no pay award made to staff. In 2021, they were offered a 2% increase.

However, in July, the rate of inflation was 9.4%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

‘Enough is enough’

Colin Jones, Unison convener at RGU, said: “No worker wants to go on strike but the sad reality is that we are struggling to meet household costs

and this will only get worse.

“University professional and support staff have suffered years of poverty pay and below inflation pay rises but enough is enough.

“With the cost of fuel, food and energy all racing up, we can’t afford anything less than an inflation-busting pay rise and we deserve much better than what the employers have offered.”

Who will be striking?

Unison represents cleaners, janitory, library staff, security officers, admin staff, and library assistants. They will all be taking part in the strike.

Academic staff have not yet voted on strike action.

What impact will they have on students?

Currently, the impact of the strike on students’ learning is unknown.

They are set to be carried out over five days. The first strike will run from Monday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 21. The second strike will run from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4.

Mr Jones said: “It is unfortunate students will be affected as they are just starting the year.

“However, the point of a strike is for it to have an impact.

“We feel that the students will support us. They have done in the past.”