Formartine United expect difficult Aberdeenshire Shield encounter with Junior side Hermes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United expect difficult Aberdeenshire Shield encounter with Junior side Hermes

By Callum Law
October 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is full of respect for their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield opponents Hermes.

The Pitmedden side visit Lochside Park tonight in round one of the competition.

Although most observers may expect United of the Breedon Highland League to get the better of their Junior counterparts, Anderson is taking nothing for granted.

Hermes defeated Formartine 2-0 in pre-season and Neil Dawson’s charges are currently top of North Region Premier League.

Anderson said: “We played Hermes in pre-season and I’ve watched them since then and they’re very good.

“Their players are Highland League standard and as a team they’re very good.

“They’re doing very well in their league, so it will be a very difficult game for us.

“Hermes beat us comfortably in pre-season and all the players who will be involved played in that game.

“So they know how hard it will be and there’s no way we would underestimate Hermes.”

United could be missing seven

Formartine have already reached the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final this season, but lost on penalties to Fraserburgh.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals

Anderson is aware of the benefits of success in cup competitions, but isn’t looking beyond the first hurdle.

He added: “Every game is important, but the cups are something different and a little break from the league.

“We want to win every game and we’ll be trying our best to do that and get through to the next round.”

Anderson expects to be without Tyler Mykyta, Graeme Rodger, Aaron Norris, Julian Wade, Scott Lisle, Kieran Adams and Daniel Park.

Hermes will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their first league defeat of the season (4-1) against Culter on Saturday.

Co-manager Steve Watson said: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to against a big Highland League club who have started the season really well.

“The reason we entered the Aberdeenshire competitions is to play games like this.

“We played Formartine in pre-season and beat them, I know it was only a friendly but it was good for the boys.

“They’re a similar team to us in terms of how they play, both of us like to get the ball down and pass it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Brora Rangers v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle…
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Buckie and Banks o' Dee play out entertaining draw; Fraserburgh ease to victory against…
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Highland League: Formartine United, Inverurie Locos, Lossiemouth and chalk up victories
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Craig Campbell urges his rampant Brora Rangers side to relish taking on unbeaten leaders…
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart considers opponents Banks o' Dee Highland League title contenders

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing Hermes
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks