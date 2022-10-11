Formartine United expect difficult Aberdeenshire Shield encounter with Junior side Hermes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is full of respect for their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield opponents Hermes.

The Pitmedden side visit Lochside Park tonight in round one of the competition.

Although most observers may expect United of the Breedon Highland League to get the better of their Junior counterparts, Anderson is taking nothing for granted.

Hermes defeated Formartine 2-0 in pre-season and Neil Dawson’s charges are currently top of North Region Premier League.

Anderson said: “We played Hermes in pre-season and I’ve watched them since then and they’re very good.

“Their players are Highland League standard and as a team they’re very good.

“They’re doing very well in their league, so it will be a very difficult game for us.

“Hermes beat us comfortably in pre-season and all the players who will be involved played in that game.

“So they know how hard it will be and there’s no way we would underestimate Hermes.”

United could be missing seven

Formartine have already reached the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final this season, but lost on penalties to Fraserburgh.

Anderson is aware of the benefits of success in cup competitions, but isn’t looking beyond the first hurdle.

He added: “Every game is important, but the cups are something different and a little break from the league.

“We want to win every game and we’ll be trying our best to do that and get through to the next round.”

Anderson expects to be without Tyler Mykyta, Graeme Rodger, Aaron Norris, Julian Wade, Scott Lisle, Kieran Adams and Daniel Park.

Hermes will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their first league defeat of the season (4-1) against Culter on Saturday.

Co-manager Steve Watson said: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to against a big Highland League club who have started the season really well.

“The reason we entered the Aberdeenshire competitions is to play games like this.

“We played Formartine in pre-season and beat them, I know it was only a friendly but it was good for the boys.

“They’re a similar team to us in terms of how they play, both of us like to get the ball down and pass it.”