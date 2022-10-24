Aberdeen Grammar claim first win of the season; Gordonians make it seven in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar claim first win of the season; Gordonians make it seven in a row

By Jack Nixon
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:44 am
Grammar's Ben Renton scores a try against Stewart's Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Grammar's Ben Renton scores a try against Stewart's Melville. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Grammar brought the smiles back to Rubislaw on Saturday when they registered their first win of the season against fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville in an emphatic performance.

Not surprisingly, the home coaching team were delighted to have put behind them the misery of six successive defeats in National League One.

With four games out of five to come at home, Grammar are hoping to build up some momentum.

Co-head coach Greig Ryan was particularly happy for the young players in the team.

He said: “Today everything clicked for us. The youngsters who have never tasted victory can now settle down and build on this good, all-round performance.

“They have worked hard for this and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Grammar’s Cameron Robertson in the thick of the action. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

For captain Tom Aplin the win brought great relief.

He said: “The monkey is off our back. We can now be more relaxed without being complacent. The rewards will come.”

Home team confidence

Once Grammar settled into their game they were the vastly better side against a toothless Edinburgh who never looked like scoring a try, although the home defence was well up to containing the limited efforts of the visitors.

After a nervous, tense opening 20 minutes, Grammar seized the initiative when their back line combined to send in winger Ben Renton for a try under the posts, giving Aplin the easiest of conversions to lead 7-0 at half time.

A concerted effort from the home pack three minutes into the second half led to a push-over try, touched down by prop Mark Galloway, his third of the season.

Aplin hit the post with his conversion but it mattered little as confidence oozed out of the home team leading to a third try midway through the half when replacement centre Scott Byars raced on to a chip through the Inverleith defence to touch down.

Grammar’s Ben Renton scores a try. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Aplin made it 19-0 with the conversion and with the game won, it was only a question of whether or not the home side would score a fourth try to register a valuable try bonus point.

It proved beyond them but by this time the Rubislaw crowd were in full voice as they celebrated a much-needed win, setting them up for a home derby with Dundee.

Standouts for Grammar were flanker Jonny Spence and all-action hooker Seb Stephens.

Stand out performances

At half back Sam Knudson and Patrick Ritchie were solid and as usual Knudson was reliable in everything he did, including his out-of-hand kicking.

Full back Callum Hunter was an inspirational tackler, in a good all-round team performance, though sterner tests will come, as pointed out by forwards coach Iain Stanger.

He said: “One swallow doesn’t make a summer but it’s an encouraging win and a launching pad for the rest of the season.”

This is a very young team who demonstrated great resilience and maturity”

At Countesswells, Gordonians made it seven wins in a row in National League 3 but had first to shrug off a red card for Ross Buchanan in the first half of a hard-fought affair which ended in a 20-15 win.

A battling second half performance provided Gordonians with an impressive win keeping them comfortably ahead in joint place with West of Scotland, nine points in front of Allan Glens.

Gordonians head coach James Greenwood was pleased with the manner in which his charges had reacted to the red card for a mistimed tackle.

“We dug in with 14 men for most of the game.

“I’m proud of their efforts particularly as we lost games like this last season.

“This is a very young team who demonstrated great resilience and maturity,” he said.

The visitors opened the scoring but the Countesswells side were quick to respond when Rory Riddle took advantage of a massive overlap to score a touchdown converted by Angus Winning to trail 12-10 at half time.

Despite playing with a man short the home side dominated the second half, adding a second try scored by Finlay Lennox and converted by Winning who pushed them further ahead a penalty to make it 20-12, only to concede a late penalty, making for a frantic finish but survived to hold on for a win.

Gordonians now travel to Greenock on Saturday to defend their 100% record.

