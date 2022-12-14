Attractive Alford home on the market for £375k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Attractive Alford home on the market for £375k

By Rosemary Lowne
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elegant home: This four bedroom abode enjoys spectacular countryside views. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Elegant home: This four bedroom abode enjoys spectacular countryside views. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Lovers of the great outdoors can lay down roots at this elegant granite property complete with a beautifully landscaped walled garden.

Nestled within the peaceful hamlet of Towie, on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, this four bedroom home is ideal for those looking for a traditional home in a friendly community with easy access to a wide range of outdoor pursuits.

Built in the early 1900s, the attractive abode is brimming with charm and character and enjoys superb views of the surrounding countryside.

After drinking in the stunning views, it’s time to warm up and enjoy the vistas from the comfort of this traditional home.

Bright future: This beautiful lounge is the perfect place to snuggle up.

Entertaining space

First impressions are excellent as a welcoming hallway leads into cosy lounge where there is a multi-fuel stove with back boiler which is linked to the central heating system.

Precious time with loved ones can also be enjoyed in the versatile family room which is currently used as a study with lovely views over the garden.

Meanwhile, Sunday roast dinners can be savoured in the formal dining room.

Double doors lead through to the beautiful garden room where relaxing with a good book is a must.

Cook in style: The sleek kitchen is the perfect place to cook up a storm.

Four bedrooms

Keen cooks will also be in their element in the stylish kitchen which has recently been fitted with an excellent range of contemporary units and work surfaces as well as built-in appliances.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a convenient utility room and cloakroom which is fitted with a white two-piece suite.

Upstairs, a refreshing night’s sleep is guaranteed in the three double bedrooms which offer lovely views over the village and the countryside beyond.

Equally impressive is the fourth single bedroom which currently serves as a dressing room however could easily be utilised as a home office.

Dream big: Wake up feeling refreshed after a good sleep in this room.

Jacuzzi bath

In addition, there is a large family bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and power shower.

Also on this level is a shower room, landing with storage space and a ceiling hatch with access to the loft which is fitted with a ladder.

It is worth noting that the loft space is extra insulated and partially floored.

Bringing the outdoors in: The garden room is the ideal retreat.

Walled garden

Outside, double wooden gates lead to the paved driveway which provides access to the detached double garage and adjoining workshop.

Keen gardeners will be reaching for their pruners as the grounds incorporate large areas of lawn, well stocked borders, raised vegetable/fruit gardens and paved patios.

There is also a wooden pergola which will remain.

Growing places: The walled garden is a breath of fresh air.

Kenstead House, Glenkindie, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To find out more contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040 or go to the website www.acandco.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
