Attractive Alford home on the market for £375k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lovers of the great outdoors can lay down roots at this elegant granite property complete with a beautifully landscaped walled garden.

Nestled within the peaceful hamlet of Towie, on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, this four bedroom home is ideal for those looking for a traditional home in a friendly community with easy access to a wide range of outdoor pursuits.

Built in the early 1900s, the attractive abode is brimming with charm and character and enjoys superb views of the surrounding countryside.

After drinking in the stunning views, it’s time to warm up and enjoy the vistas from the comfort of this traditional home.

Entertaining space

First impressions are excellent as a welcoming hallway leads into cosy lounge where there is a multi-fuel stove with back boiler which is linked to the central heating system.

Precious time with loved ones can also be enjoyed in the versatile family room which is currently used as a study with lovely views over the garden.

Meanwhile, Sunday roast dinners can be savoured in the formal dining room.

Double doors lead through to the beautiful garden room where relaxing with a good book is a must.

Four bedrooms

Keen cooks will also be in their element in the stylish kitchen which has recently been fitted with an excellent range of contemporary units and work surfaces as well as built-in appliances.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a convenient utility room and cloakroom which is fitted with a white two-piece suite.

Upstairs, a refreshing night’s sleep is guaranteed in the three double bedrooms which offer lovely views over the village and the countryside beyond.

Equally impressive is the fourth single bedroom which currently serves as a dressing room however could easily be utilised as a home office.

Jacuzzi bath

In addition, there is a large family bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and power shower.

Also on this level is a shower room, landing with storage space and a ceiling hatch with access to the loft which is fitted with a ladder.

It is worth noting that the loft space is extra insulated and partially floored.

Walled garden

Outside, double wooden gates lead to the paved driveway which provides access to the detached double garage and adjoining workshop.

Keen gardeners will be reaching for their pruners as the grounds incorporate large areas of lawn, well stocked borders, raised vegetable/fruit gardens and paved patios.

There is also a wooden pergola which will remain.

Kenstead House, Glenkindie, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To find out more contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040 or go to the website www.acandco.com.