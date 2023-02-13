‘Peedie but powerful’ island community eager for new head teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Peedie but powerful’ island community eager for new head teacher

By Garrett Stell
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 5:42 pm
Pupils at Papa Westray School are waiting with open arms for whoever takes on the role of head teacher. Image: Orkney Islands Council
Pupils at Papa Westray School are waiting with open arms for whoever takes on the role of head teacher. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Whoever takes up the mantle of head teacher at Papa Westray School in Orkney can expect their new community to roll out the red carpet upon their arrival.

The council has been on the hunt for a new head teacher since the end of last year. Known locally as Papay, the little island of 64 people and nine students are keen to welcome a new leader.

Small community schools offer a different style of learning and teaching. While the setting isn’t a fit for everyone, students and staff on Papay sing their school’s praises.

‘Peedie but powerful’

Former head teacher Tim Ross was recently appointed to Westray Junior High School. He oversees the school on Papay one day a week to help out Karl Simpson, the acting principal teacher.

Mr Ross said Papay is a great place for any teacher.

“It may be peedie, but it’s powerful, and it provides wonderful opportunities to work with a committed staff team.

“As a teacher, the potential for capitalising on Curriculum for Excellence, and autonomy for planning exciting teaching and learning is very rewarding.”

Papa Westray School students and staff are ready to roll out the red carpet for their new head teacher
Papa Westray School students and staff are ready to roll out the red carpet for their new head teacher. Image: Orkney Islands Council

Westray and Papay work closely as neighbours, and Mr Ross said he’ll continue to be a supportive partner.

Mr Ross’s appointment illustrates one of the difficulties facing many island schools. Sometimes, it can take a year, maybe longer to replace a head teacher in the islands.

Last summer, Westray Junior High launched an appeal for a new head teacher, and council officers geared up for what could have been a long process.

Luckily, they managed to appoint Mr Ross. But there are two sides to internal recruitment. The new teacher is familiar with the islands and how schools operate, but suddenly there is another vacancy to fill.

School ‘like no other’

Still, a small island school has plenty working in its favour.

Mr Simpson said that he’s never seen a school community like the one on Papay. From invites to family dinners to staff all showing up for a pupil’s birthday party, the line between school and community is happily blurred.

“Where else would that happen?” he asked. “I have never felt more welcome in a school or a community. But that is an important part of whoever is successfully appointed – they must want to be part of the close-knit community.

“It’s an integral part of the role for that commitment to the residents as well.”

Papa Westray ‘just like a small family’

Ten-year-old Eva moved to the island with her family in October 2022 from Somerset at the other end of the UK.

She left a 200-pupil school and a class of around 30. At Papay, she’s in a P1-P7 composite class of five.

But she quickly adapted to her new surroundings and came to love the style of learning Papay has to offer.

“I love the school!” she says. “Everyone has been really welcoming and friendly, not just at the school but the whole island. They were very supportive and helped a lot. The school is just like a small family.”

Find out more about Papa Westray’s head teacher position

Like just about everything on the island, Papa Westray School isn’t far from the beautiful coastline. Image: Orkney Islands Council

You can visit the Orkney Islands Council’s website to learn more about the head teacher position at Papa Westray.

The full-time post pays £58,128 per year and includes a Remote and Distant Islands Allowance to help with the move to the islands.

